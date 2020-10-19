PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today announced net income of $65.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $81.8 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $15.9 million, or 19.5%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.60, a decrease of $0.24, or 28.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in the third quarter of 2019 results was a one-time after-tax gain on the sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock of $31.7 million.

Included in third quarter 2020 results were $2.5 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $68.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $84.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 18.6%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.63, a decrease of $0.24, or 27.6%, from the same period in 2019.

Year-to-date net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $201.9 million, or $1.83 diluted earnings per share, compared to $185.1 million, or $1.94 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2019. Excluding $426,000 in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs and the gains on the sales of branches in south Texas and Colorado, year-to-date core earnings for 2020 were $202.3 million, an increase of $3.8 million compared to the same period last year. Core diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2020 were $1.83, a decrease of $0.25, or 12.0%, from the same period in 2019.

“We are very proud of our results under these trying conditions. We have experienced very meaningful shifts in consumer habits which we believe will impact our delivery of products and services as well as the retail delivery of everyday amenities. Our investment in digital channels will continue to position our company for these changes and our associates are ready for the new normal,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation.

    
Selected Highlights:3rd Qtr 20202nd Qtr 20203rd Qtr 2019
Net income$65.9 million$58.8 million$81.8 million
Diluted earnings per share$0.60$0.54$0.84
Return on avg assets1.20%1.08%1.83%
Return on avg common equity8.91%8.21%13.70%
Return on tangible common equity (1)15.45%14.55%24.89%
    
Core earnings (2)$68.3 million$60.1 million$84.0 million
Core diluted earnings per share (2)$0.63$0.55$0.87
Core return on avg assets (2)1.25%1.11%1.88%
Core return on avg common equity (2)9.24%8.40%14.06%
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2)16.00%14.87%25.52%
Efficiency ratio (3)54.12%51.46%43.77%
Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings (2)$87.5 million$97.7 million$122.6 million


(1)Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2)Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles, as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  

Loans

($ in billions)3rd Qtr 20202nd Qtr 20203rd Qtr 2019
Total loans$14.02$14.61$13.00
    

Total loans were $14.0 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 7.8%, compared to September 30, 2019, primarily due to The Landrum Company (“Landrum”) merger completed during the fourth quarter of 2019. On a linked-quarter basis (September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020), total loans decreased $589.5 million, or 4.0%. The decrease was across most loan categories with the largest decrease in the real estate loan portfolios. Makris stated, “Loan demand is very weak in almost every aspect of our commercial economy.”

Through September 30, 2020, the Company originated approximately 8,200 loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, with an average balance of $118,000 per loan. Approximately 93% of the PPP loans had a balance less than $350,000 as of September 30, 2020.

PPP Loans
Balance as of September 30, 2020		# of
Loans		 Balance
($ in millions)		 
Less than $50,0005,21663%$94.410%
$50,000 to $350,0002,44130%$304.831%
More than $350,000 to less than $2 million4816%$358.037%
$2 million to $10 million611%$213.322%
Total8,199100%$970.5100%
     

Deposits

($ in billions)3rd Qtr 20202nd Qtr 20203rd Qtr 2019
Total deposits$16.2$16.6$13.5
Non-interest bearing deposits$4.4$4.6$3.1
Interest bearing deposits$9.0$9.0$7.3
Time deposits$2.8$3.0$3.1
    

Total deposits were $16.2 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.8 billion, or 20.6%, since September 30, 2019, primarily due to the Landrum merger. On a linked-quarter basis, total deposits decreased $369.5 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing and large public fund time deposits.

Net Interest Income

 3rd Qtr
2020		2nd Qtr
2020		1st Qtr
2020		4th Qtr
2019		3rd Qtr
2019
Loan yield (1)4.54%4.84%5.19%5.43%5.47%
Core loan yield (1) (2)4.29%4.52%4.86%5.00%5.19%
Security yield (1)2.60%2.50%2.63%2.73%2.87%
Cost of interest bearing deposits0.54%0.59%1.03%1.22%1.40%
Cost of deposits (3)0.39%0.44%0.80%0.94%1.09%
Cost of borrowed funds1.85%1.84%2.06%2.30%2.52%
Net interest margin (1)3.21%3.42%3.68%3.78%3.82%
Core net interest margin (1) (2)3.02%3.18%3.42%3.44%3.59%


(1)Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
(2)Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)Includes non-interest bearing deposits.
  

The Company’s net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $153.6 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 2.9%, from the same period of 2019. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 86 basis points, which was partially offset by a reduction in the loan yield of 93 basis points. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $8.9 million and $9.3 million for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The loan yield was 4.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while the core loan yield, which excludes the accretion, was 4.29% for the same period. The decrease in the loan yield during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters of 2020. The PPP loan yield was approximately 2.37% during the third quarter of 2020 (including accretion of net fees), which decreased the loan yield by approximately 16 basis points.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.02% for the same period. The decrease in the net interest margin during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by additional liquidity created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters of 2020, which decreased the net interest margin by approximately 30 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $71.9 million, a decrease of $12.8 million compared to the same period in the previous year, primarily due to the gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock recognized during the prior year period. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company benefited from additional gains on the sale of securities and incremental mortgage lending income driven by the current low mortgage interest rate environment.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items
($ in millions)		3rd Qtr
2020		2nd Qtr
2020		1st Qtr
2020		4th Qtr
2019		3rd Qtr
2019
Service charges on deposit accounts$10.4$8.6$13.3$13.3$10.8
Mortgage lending income$14.0$12.5$5.0$4.0$4.5
SBA lending income$0.3$0.2$0.3$0.3$1.0
Debit and credit card fees$8.9$8.0$7.9$8.9$7.1
Gain on sale of securities$22.3$0.4$32.1$0.4$7.4
Gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B stock----$42.9
Other income$5.4$9.8$12.8$7.1$1.8
      
Core other income (1)(2)$5.0$7.6$6.9$7.1$44.7


(1)Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2)Core other income includes the gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock.
  

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $118.9 million, an increase of $12.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Included in this quarter were $3.3 million of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $115.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $11.3 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily the result of the Landrum merger and additional software and technology costs related to the Company’s Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) initiative.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 54.12%.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items
($ in millions)		3rd Qtr
2020		2nd Qtr
2020		1st Qtr
2020		4th Qtr
2019		3rd Qtr
2019
Salaries and employee benefits$61.1$57.6$67.9$63.2$52.1
Merger related costs$0.9$1.8$1.1$24.8$2.6
Other operating expenses$38.2$39.7$41.8$38.0$37.9
      
Core salaries and employee benefits (1)$58.7$57.2$67.9$63.2$51.9
Core merger related costs (1)-----
Core other operating expenses (1)$38.2$38.0$41.6$38.0$37.8


  
(1)Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  

Early in 2020, the Company offered qualifying associates an early retirement option resulting in $2.3 million of non-core expense during the third quarter. The Company expects ongoing net annualized savings of approximately $2.9 million.

Management continuously evaluates the Company’s branch network as part of its analysis of the profitability of the Company’s operations and the efficiency with which it delivers banking services to its markets. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, the Company closed 11 branch locations during the second quarter of 2020, with estimated net annual cost savings of approximately $2.4 million related to these locations. The Company closed an additional 23 branch locations on October 9, 2020, with an expected net annual cost savings of approximately $6.7 million.

Asset Quality

 3rd Qtr
2020		2nd Qtr
2020		1st Qtr
2020		4th Qtr
2019		3rd Qtr
2019
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans1.77%1.59%1.69%0.47%0.51%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans147%175%154%74%78%
Non-performing loans to total loans1.20%0.91%1.10%0.64%0.65%
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)0.16%1.04%0.07%0.09%0.59%
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)0.43%0.56%0.07%0.24%0.30%
      

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $248.3 million. Provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.3 million. Included in total loans was $970.5 million of government guaranteed PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.90%.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At September 30, 2020, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $12.6 million, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 35.7%, compared to the same period in 2019. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:        



($ in millions)		3rd Qtr
2020		2nd Qtr
2020		1st Qtr
2020		4th Qtr
2019		3rd Qtr
2019
Closed bank branches and branch sites$0.6$2.7$8.8$5.7$5.9
Foreclosed assets – acquired$9.3$9.2$9.2$10.3$10.1
Foreclosed assets – legacy$2.7$2.2$2.8$3.1$3.6

Capital

 3rd Qtr
2020		2nd Qtr
2020		1st Qtr
2020		4th Qtr
2019		3rd Qtr
2019
Stockholders’ equity to total assets13.7%13.3%13.7%14.1%14.3%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)8.7%8.3%8.4%9.0%9.1%
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio12.6%11.9%11.1%10.9%10.3%
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio9.1%8.8%9.0%9.6%9.1%
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio12.6%11.9%11.1%10.9%10.3%
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio15.8%14.9%14.1%13.7%13.2%


(1)Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  

At September 30, 2020, common stockholders' equity was $2.9 billion. Book value per share was $26.98 and tangible book value per share was $16.07 at September 30, 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.7% at September 30, 2020, while the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.7%. As of September 30, 2020, PPP loans totaled $970.5 million, which are 100% federally guaranteed and have a zero percent risk-weight for regulatory capital ratios. Excluding PPP loans from total assets, equity to total assets was 14.4%, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.1% and the regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.5%.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Monday, October 19, 2020. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 6533868. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and net branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of PPP loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalizing for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, NGB and other digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the benefits associated with the Company’s early retirement program and completed and future branch closures, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, including whether there is a widespread resurgence in COVID-19 infections combined with the seasonal flu, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan program authorized by the CARES Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which have been filed with, and are available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC 
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets     
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands)     
ASSETS     
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks$382,691 $234,998 $244,123 $277,208 $161,440 
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,139,440  2,310,162  1,493,076  719,415  368,530 
    Cash and cash equivalents 2,522,131  2,545,160  1,737,199  996,623  529,970 
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 4,061  4,561  4,309  4,554  5,041 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity 47,102  51,720  53,968  40,927  42,237 
Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,607,288  2,496,896  2,466,640  3,288,343  2,210,931 
Mortgage loans held for sale 192,729  120,034  49,984  58,102  50,099 
Other assets held for sale 389  399  115,315  260,332  383 
Loans:     
Loans 14,017,442  14,606,900  14,374,277  14,425,704  13,003,549 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (248,251) (231,643) (243,195) (68,244) (66,590)
Net loans 13,769,191  14,375,257  14,131,082  14,357,460  12,936,959 
Premises and equipment 470,491  478,896  484,990  492,384  378,678 
Premises held for sale 4,486  4,576  -  -  - 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 12,590  14,111  20,805  19,121  19,576 
Interest receivable 77,352  79,772  57,039  62,707  53,966 
Bank owned life insurance 257,718  256,643  255,197  254,152  234,655 
Goodwill 1,075,305  1,064,765  1,064,978  1,055,520  926,648 
Other intangible assets 114,460  117,823  121,673  127,340  101,149 
Other assets 282,102  293,071  278,173  241,578  268,219 
Total assets$21,437,395 $21,903,684 $20,841,352 $21,259,143 $17,758,511 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts$4,451,385 $4,608,098 $3,572,244 $3,741,093 $3,044,330 
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 8,993,255  8,978,045  8,840,678  9,090,878  7,337,571 
Time deposits 2,802,007  3,029,975  3,146,811  3,276,969  3,086,108 
        Total deposits 16,246,647  16,616,118  15,559,733  16,108,940  13,468,009 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold     
under agreements to repurchase 313,694  387,025  377,859  150,145  116,536 
Other borrowings 1,342,769  1,393,689  1,396,829  1,297,599  1,098,395 
Subordinated notes and debentures 382,739  382,604  388,396  388,260  354,223 
Other liabilities held for sale -  -  58,405  159,853  - 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 209,305  219,545  214,730  165,422  174,277 
Total liabilities 18,495,154  18,998,981  17,995,952  18,270,219  15,211,440 
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Preferred stock 767  767  767  767  - 
Common stock 1,090  1,090  1,090  1,136  966 
Surplus 2,032,372  2,029,383  2,026,420  2,117,282  1,708,058 
Undivided profits 866,503  819,153  778,893  848,848  814,338 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):     
Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities 41,509  54,310  38,230  20,891  23,709 
Total stockholders' equity 2,942,241  2,904,703  2,845,400  2,988,924  2,547,071 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$21,437,395 $21,903,684 $20,841,352 $21,259,143 $17,758,511 
      



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date     
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30  Jun 30  Mar 31  Dec 31  Sep 30 
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands, except per share data)      
INTEREST INCOME      
   Loans$163,180 $176,910 $187,566 $193,402 $179,971 
   Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 623  603  2,441  2,625  1,586 
   Investment securities 14,910  13,473  18,943  16,962  14,467 
   Mortgage loans held for sale 1,012  668  281  402  382 
           TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 179,725  191,654  209,231  213,391  196,406 
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
   Time deposits 9,437  10,803  13,323  16,198  15,573 
   Other deposits 6,769  7,203  17,954  20,331  21,363 
   Federal funds purchased and securities      
     sold under agreements to repurchase 335  337  759  368  249 
   Other borrowings 4,943  4,963  4,877  4,615  5,381 
   Subordinated notes and debentures 4,631  4,667  4,835  4,813  4,576 
           TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 26,115  27,973  41,748  46,325  47,142 
NET INTEREST INCOME 153,610  163,681  167,483  167,066  149,264 
   Provision for credit losses 22,981  21,915  23,134  4,903  21,973 
       
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION      
   FOR CREDIT LOSSES 130,629  141,766  144,349  162,163  127,291 
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
   Trust income 6,744  7,253  7,151  7,430  6,108 
   Service charges on deposit accounts 10,385  8,570  13,328  13,332  10,825 
   Other service charges and fees 1,764  1,489  1,588  1,915  1,308 
   Mortgage lending income 13,971  12,459  5,046  4,029  4,509 
   SBA lending income 304  245  296  321  956 
   Investment banking income 557  571  877  822  513 
   Debit and credit card fees 8,850  7,996  7,914  8,920  7,059 
   Bank owned life insurance income 1,591  1,445  1,298  1,411  1,302 
   Gain on sale of securities, net 22,305  390  32,095  377  7,374 
   Other income 5,380  9,809  12,801  7,073  44,721 
           TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 71,851  50,227  82,394  45,630  84,675 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
   Salaries and employee benefits 61,144  57,644  67,924  63,235  52,065 
   Occupancy expense, net 9,647  9,217  9,510  9,272  8,342 
   Furniture and equipment expense 6,231  6,144  5,723  5,758  4,898 
   Other real estate and foreclosure expense 602  274  325  1,089  1,125 
   Deposit insurance 2,244  2,838  2,475  (134) - 
   Merger-related costs 902  1,830  1,068  24,831  2,556 
   Other operating expenses 38,179  39,651  41,788  38,044  37,879 
           TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 118,949  117,598  128,813  142,095  106,865 
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 83,531  74,395  97,930  65,698  105,101 
   Provision for income taxes 17,633  15,593  20,694  12,976  23,275 
NET INCOME 65,898  58,802  77,236  52,722  81,826 
   Preferred stock dividends 13  13  13  13  - 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$65,885 $58,789 $77,223 $52,709 $81,826 
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE$0.60 $0.54 $0.68 $0.49 $0.85 
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE$0.60 $0.54 $0.68 $0.49 $0.84 
       



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital     
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands)     
Tier 1 capital     
   Stockholders' equity$2,942,241 $2,904,703 $2,845,400 $2,988,924 $2,547,071 
   CECL transition provision (1) 134,798  130,480  134,558  -  - 
   Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,167,357) (1,160,385) (1,164,038) (1,160,079) (1,013,309)
   Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities (41,509) (54,310) (38,230) (20,891) (23,709)
      Total Tier 1 capital 1,868,173  1,820,488  1,777,690  1,807,954  1,510,053 
      
      
Tier 2 capital     
   Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt 382,739  382,604  388,396  388,260  354,223 
   Qualifying allowance for loan losses and     
      reserve for unfunded commitments 96,734  83,780  96,015  76,644  74,455 
      Total Tier 2 capital 479,473  466,384  484,411  464,904  428,678 
      Total risk-based capital$2,347,646 $2,286,872 $2,262,101 $2,272,858 $1,938,731 
      
      
Risk weighted assets$14,878,932 $15,362,175 $16,012,233 $16,554,081 $14,725,571 
      
      
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio$20,652,454 $20,742,824 $19,832,219 $18,852,798 $16,681,527 
      
      
Ratios at end of quarter     
   Equity to assets 13.72% 13.26% 13.65% 14.06% 14.34%
   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.65% 8.31% 8.44% 8.99% 9.08%
   Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 12.55% 11.85% 11.10% 10.92% 10.25%
   Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.05% 8.78% 8.96% 9.59% 9.05%
   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.56% 11.85% 11.10% 10.92% 10.25%
   Total risk-based capital ratio 15.78% 14.89% 14.13% 13.73% 13.17%
      
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
      



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Consolidated Investment Securities      
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30 
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands)               
       
Investment Securities - End of Period      
Held-to-Maturity      
   Mortgage-backed securities$24,297 $25,980 $27,121 $10,796 $11,549 
   State and political subdivisions 21,930  24,777  25,985  27,082  28,692 
   Other securities 875  963  862  3,049  1,996 
      Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 47,102  51,720  53,968  40,927  42,237 
Available-for-Sale              
   U.S. Treasury$- $- $424,989 $449,729 $- 
   U.S. Government agencies 471,973  210,921  161,289  194,249  178,139 
   Mortgage-backed securities 903,687  1,154,086  1,179,837  1,742,945  1,337,794 
   State and political subdivisions 1,133,006  1,054,068  678,243  880,524  681,202 
   Other securities 98,622  77,821  22,282  20,896  13,796 
      Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 2,607,288  2,496,896  2,466,640  3,288,343  2,210,931 
      Total investment securities (net of credit losses)$2,654,390 $2,548,616 $2,520,608 $3,329,270 $2,253,168 
      Fair value - HTM investment securities$49,064 $53,751 $55,714 $41,855 $43,302 
       
               
Investment Securities - QTD Average      
Taxable securities$1,534,742 $1,642,083 $2,324,188 $1,940,755 $1,561,308 
Tax exempt securities 1,155,099  866,944  900,223  825,000  681,505 
   Total investment securities - QTD average$2,689,841 $2,509,027 $3,224,411 $2,765,755 $2,242,813 
       
               
       



Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC 
Consolidated Loans      
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30 
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands)               
Loan Portfolio - End of Period      
Consumer      
   Credit cards$172,880 $184,348 $188,596 $204,802 $195,083 
   Other consumer 190,736  214,024  267,870  249,195  215,283 
Total consumer 363,616  398,372  456,466  453,997  410,366 
Real Estate      
   Construction 1,853,360  2,010,256  2,024,118  2,248,673  2,081,595 
   Single-family residential 1,997,070  2,207,087  2,343,543  2,414,753  1,951,842 
   Other commercial real estate 6,132,823  6,316,444  6,466,104  6,358,514  5,758,511 
Total real estate 9,983,253  10,533,787  10,833,765  11,021,940  9,791,948 
Commercial      
   Commercial 2,907,798  3,038,216  2,314,472  2,451,119  2,215,539 
   Agricultural 241,687  217,715  191,535  191,525  214,610 
Total commercial 3,149,485  3,255,931  2,506,007  2,642,644  2,430,149 
Other 521,088  418,810  578,039  307,123  371,086 
      Total Loans$14,017,442 $14,606,900 $14,374,277 $14,425,704 $13,003,549 
               



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality     
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
      
($ in thousands)     
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans     
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326  $68,244 $66,590 $64,179 
Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1)  $151,377     
Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326$231,641 $243,195 $219,621   
      
      
Loans charged off     
   Credit cards 832  1,053  1,441  1,287  1,117 
   Other consumer 1,091  592  1,379  1,425  1,065 
   Real estate 1,153  1,824  396  892  1,367 
   Commercial 4,327  35,687  523  459  17,778 
      Total loans charged off 7,403  39,156  3,739  4,063  21,327 
      
      
Recoveries of loans previously charged off     
   Credit cards 276  272  225  287  223 
   Other consumer 366  301  443  304  1,422 
   Real estate 120  253  101  146  55 
   Commercial 936  98  347  77  65 
      Total recoveries 1,698  924  1,116  814  1,765 
   Net loans charged off 5,705  38,232  2,623  3,249  19,562 
Provision for credit losses on loans 22,315  26,678  26,197  4,903  21,973 
Balance, end of quarter$248,251 $231,641 $243,195 $68,244 $66,590 
      
      
Non-performing assets     
Non-performing loans     
   Nonaccrual loans$168,349 $131,888 $156,746 $91,723 $84,660 
   Loans past due 90 days or more 156  537  1,305  855  177 
      Total non-performing loans 168,505  132,425  158,051  92,578  84,837 
Other non-performing assets             
   Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 12,590  14,111  20,805  19,121  19,576 
   Other non-performing assets 1,983  2,008  2,169  1,964  540 
      Total other non-performing assets 14,573  16,119  22,974  21,085  20,116 
         Total non-performing assets$183,078 $148,544 $181,025 $113,663 $104,953 
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings)$2,791 $3,960 $4,110 $4,411 $6,519 
      
Ratios     
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.77% 1.59% 1.69% 0.47% 0.51%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 147% 175% 154% 74% 78%
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.20% 0.91% 1.10% 0.64% 0.65%
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs)     
  to total assets 0.87% 0.70% 0.89% 0.56% 0.63%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.85% 0.68% 0.87% 0.53% 0.59%
Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.16% 1.04% 0.07% 0.09% 0.59%
Annualized net credit card charge offs to     
  total credit card loans 1.26% 1.67% 2.29% 1.99% 1.82%
      
(1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020.    
      



Simmons First National Corporation          SFNC 
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis      
For the Quarters Ended           
(Unaudited)           
 Three Months Ended
Sep 2020		 Three Months Ended
Jun 2020		 Three Months Ended
Sep 2019
($ in thousands)Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS           
Earning assets:           
   Interest bearing balances due from banks           
     and federal funds sold$2,265,233 $623 0.11% $2,190,878 $603 0.11% $344,761 $1,586 1.83%
   Investment securities - taxable 1,534,742  7,193 1.86%  1,642,083  7,131 1.75%  1,561,308  9,514 2.42%
   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 1,155,099  10,382 3.58%  866,944  8,434 3.91%  681,505  6,687 3.89%
   Mortgage loans held for sale 145,226  1,012 2.77%  86,264  668 3.11%  39,551  382 3.83%
   Loans (FTE) 14,315,014  163,379 4.54%  14,731,306  177,168 4.84%  13,053,540  180,080 5.47%
      Total interest earning assets (FTE) 19,415,314  182,589 3.74%  19,517,475  194,004 4.00%  15,680,665  198,249 5.02%
   Non-earning assets 2,350,007    2,304,798    2,039,933  
     Total assets$21,765,321     $21,822,273     $17,720,598    
            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
   Interest bearing transaction and           
     savings accounts$8,977,886 $6,769 0.30% $9,138,563 $7,203 0.32% $7,322,395 $21,363 1.16%
   Time deposits 2,998,091  9,437 1.25%  3,057,153  10,803 1.42%  3,122,422  15,573 1.98%
      Total interest bearing deposits 11,975,977  16,206 0.54%  12,195,716  18,006 0.59%  10,444,817  36,936 1.40%
   Federal funds purchased and securities           
     sold under agreement to repurchase 386,631  335 0.34%  392,633  337 0.35%  123,883  249 0.80%
   Other borrowings 1,357,278  4,943 1.45%  1,395,109  4,963 1.43%  1,127,886  5,381 1.89%
   Subordinated notes and debentures 382,672  4,631 4.81%  387,422  4,667 4.84%  354,178  4,576 5.13%
      Total interest bearing liabilities 14,102,558  26,115 0.74%  14,370,880  27,973 0.78%  12,050,764  47,142 1.55%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
   Non-interest bearing deposits 4,529,782    4,354,781    3,012,544  
   Other liabilities 190,169    216,508    288,517  
      Total liabilities 18,822,509    18,942,169    15,351,825  
Stockholders' equity 2,942,812    2,880,104    2,368,773  
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$21,765,321     $21,822,273     $17,720,598    
Net interest income (FTE)  $156,474    $166,031    $151,107 
Net interest spread (FTE)   3.00%    3.22%    3.47%
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date   3.21%    3.42%    3.82%
            
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date   3.43%    3.55%    3.88%
            
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)  3.02%    3.18%    3.59%
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)   4.29%    4.52%    5.19%
            
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)   3.20%    3.30%    3.64%
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)   4.56%    4.69%    5.24%
            
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
            



Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data     
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands, except share data)     
QUARTER-TO-DATE     
Financial Highlights - GAAP     
Net Income$65,885 $58,789 $77,223 $52,709 $81,826 
Diluted earnings per share 0.60  0.54  0.68  0.49  0.84 
Return on average assets 1.20% 1.08% 1.48% 1.04% 1.83%
Return on average common equity 8.91% 8.21% 10.83% 8.01% 13.70%
Return on tangible common equity 15.45% 14.55% 19.00% 14.62% 24.89%
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.21% 3.42% 3.68% 3.78% 3.82%
FTE adjustment 2,864  2,350  2,305  2,172  1,843 
Amortization of intangibles 3,362  3,369  3,413  3,270  2,947 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,483  2,489  2,521  2,416  2,176 
Average diluted shares outstanding 109,207,294  109,130,866  113,137,223  108,472,559  96,968,775 
Shares repurchased under plan -  -  4,922,336  390,000  - 
Average price of shares repurchased -  -  18.96  25.95  - 
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.17  0.17  0.17  0.16  0.16 
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)     
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)$68,338 $60,147 $73,838 $71,074 $83,963 
Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.63  0.55  0.65  0.66  0.87 
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.02% 3.18% 3.42% 3.44% 3.59%
Accretable yield on acquired loans 8,948  11,723  11,837  15,100  9,322 
Efficiency ratio (1) 54.12% 51.46% 57.79% 52.63% 43.77%
Core return on average assets (1) 1.25% 1.11% 1.42% 1.41% 1.88%
Core return on average common equity (1) 9.24% 8.40% 10.35% 10.80% 14.06%
Core return on tangible common equity (1) 16.00% 14.87% 18.19% 19.49% 25.52%
YEAR-TO-DATE     
Financial Highlights - GAAP     
Net Income$201,897 $136,012 $77,223 $237,828 $185,119 
Diluted earnings per share 1.83  1.22  0.68  2.41  1.94 
Return on average assets 1.25% 1.28% 1.48% 1.33% 1.44%
Return on average common equity 9.27% 9.45% 10.83% 9.93% 10.65%
Return on tangible common equity 16.19% 16.57% 19.00% 17.99% 19.27%
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.43% 3.55% 3.68% 3.85% 3.88%
FTE adjustment 7,519  4,655  2,305  7,322  5,150 
Amortization of intangibles 10,144  6,782  3,413  11,805  8,535 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 7,493  5,010  2,521  8,720  6,304 
Average diluted shares outstanding 110,480,508  111,083,999  113,137,223  98,796,628  95,450,732 
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.51  0.34  0.17  0.64  0.48 
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)     
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)$202,323 $133,985 $73,838 $269,566 $198,492 
Core diluted earnings per share (1) 1.83  1.21  0.65  2.73  2.08 
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.20% 3.30% 3.42% 3.59% 3.64%
Accretable yield on acquired loans 32,508  23,560  11,837  41,244  26,144 
Efficiency ratio (1) 54.46% 54.62% 57.79% 50.33% 49.49%
Core return on average assets (1) 1.26% 1.26% 1.42% 1.51% 1.55%
Core return on average common equity (1) 9.29% 9.31% 10.35% 11.25% 11.42%
Core return on tangible common equity (1) 16.22% 16.33% 18.19% 20.31% 20.62%
END OF PERIOD     
Book value per share$26.98 $26.64 $26.11 $26.30 $26.36 
Tangible book value per share 16.07  15.79  15.22  15.89  15.73 
Shares outstanding 109,023,781  108,994,389  108,966,331  113,628,601  96,613,855 
Full-time equivalent employees 2,904  2,939  3,079  3,270  2,701 
Total number of financial centers 226  226  240  251  212 
      
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
      



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP)   
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands, except per share data)     
QUARTER-TO-DATE     
Net Income$65,885 $58,789 $77,223 $52,709 $81,826 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches -  (2,204) (5,889) -  - 
Merger-related costs 902  1,830  1,068  24,831  2,556 
Early retirement program 2,346  493  -  -  177 
Branch right-sizing (net) 72  1,721  238  37  160 
Tax effect (1) (867) (482) 1,198  (6,503) (756)
Net non-core items 2,453  1,358  (3,385) 18,365  2,137 
Core earnings (non-GAAP)$68,338 $60,147 $73,838 $71,074 $83,963 
      
      
Diluted earnings per share$0.60 $0.54 $0.68 $0.49 $0.84 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches -  (0.02) (0.05) -  - 
Merger-related costs 0.01  0.02  0.01  0.23  0.04 
Early retirement program 0.02  -  -  -  - 
Branch right-sizing (net) -  0.02  -  -  - 
Tax effect (1) -  (0.01) 0.01  (0.06) (0.01)
Net non-core items 0.03  0.01  (0.03) 0.17  0.03 
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.63 $0.55 $0.65 $0.66 $0.87 
      
      
YEAR-TO-DATE     
Net Income$201,897 $136,012 $77,223 $237,828 $185,119 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches (8,093) (8,093) (5,889) -  - 
Merger-related costs 3,800  2,898  1,068  36,379  11,548 
Early retirement program 2,839  493  -  3,464  3,464 
Branch right-sizing (net) 2,031  1,959  238  3,129  3,092 
Tax effect (1) (151) 716  1,198  (11,234) (4,731)
Net non-core items 426  (2,027) (3,385) 31,738  13,373 
Core earnings (non-GAAP)$202,323 $133,985 $73,838 $269,566 $198,492 
      
      
Diluted earnings per share$1.83 $1.22 $0.68 $2.41 $1.94 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches (0.07) (0.07) (0.05) -  - 
Merger-related costs 0.03  0.03  0.01  0.37  0.12 
Early retirement program 0.02  -  -  0.03  0.04 
Branch right-sizing (net) 0.02  0.02  -  0.03  0.03 
Tax effect (1) -  0.01  0.01  (0.11) (0.05)
Net non-core items -  (0.01) (0.03) 0.32  0.14 
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$1.83 $1.21 $0.65 $2.73 $2.08 
      
      
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.     
      
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) 
      
QUARTER-TO-DATE     
   Other income$5,380 $9,809 $12,801 $7,073 $44,721 
Non-core items (1) (370) (2,204) (5,889) -  - 
   Core other income (non-GAAP)$5,010 $7,605 $6,912 $7,073 $44,721 
              
   Non-interest expense$118,949 $117,598 $128,813 $142,095 $106,865 
Non-core items (1) (3,690) (4,044) (1,306) (24,868) (2,893)
   Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$115,259 $113,554 $127,507 $117,227 $103,972 
      
      
   Salaries and employee benefits$61,144 $57,644 $67,924 $63,235 $52,065 
Non-core items (1) (2,448) (493) -  -  (176)
   Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)$58,696 $57,151 $67,924 $63,235 $51,889 
      
      
   Merger related costs$902 $1,830 $1,068 $24,831 $2,556 
Non-core items (1) (902) (1,830) (1,068) (24,831) (2,556)
   Core merger related costs (non-GAAP)$- $- $- $- $- 
      
      
   Other operating expenses$38,179 $39,651 $41,788 $38,044 $37,881 
Non-core items (1) (11) (1,662) (212) (4) (90)
   Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP)$38,168 $37,989 $41,576 $38,040 $37,791 
      
      
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.
      



Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period   
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands, except per share data)     
      
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 
      
Total common stockholders' equity$2,941,474 $2,903,936 $2,844,633 $2,988,157 $2,547,071 
Intangible assets:     
   Goodwill (1,075,305) (1,064,765) (1,064,978) (1,055,520) (926,648)
   Other intangible assets (114,460) (117,823) (121,673) (127,340) (101,149)
Total intangibles (1,189,765) (1,182,588) (1,186,651) (1,182,860) (1,027,797)
Tangible common stockholders' equity$1,751,709 $1,721,348 $1,657,982 $1,805,297 $1,519,274 
      
      
Total assets$21,437,395 $21,903,684 $20,841,352 $21,259,143 $17,758,511 
Intangible assets:     
   Goodwill (1,075,305) (1,064,765) (1,064,978) (1,055,520) (926,648)
   Other intangible assets (114,460) (117,823) (121,673) (127,340) (101,149)
Total intangibles (1,189,765) (1,182,588) (1,186,651) (1,182,860) (1,027,797)
Tangible assets$20,247,630 $20,721,096 $19,654,701 $20,076,283 $16,730,714 
      
      
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans (970,488) (963,712)   
Total assets less PPP loans$20,466,907 $20,939,972      
Tangible assets less PPP loans$19,277,142 $19,757,384      
      
      
Ratio of equity to assets 13.72% 13.26% 13.65% 14.06% 14.34%
          
Ratio of equity to assets less PPP loans 14.38% 13.87%   
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.65% 8.31% 8.44% 8.99% 9.08%
          
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets less PPP loans 9.09% 8.71%   
      
      
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share     
      
Total common stockholders' equity$2,941,474 $2,903,936 $2,844,633 $2,988,157 $2,547,071 
Intangible assets:     
   Goodwill (1,075,305) (1,064,765) (1,064,978) (1,055,520) (926,648)
   Other intangible assets (114,460) (117,823) (121,673) (127,340) (101,149)
Total intangibles (1,189,765) (1,182,588) (1,186,651) (1,182,860) (1,027,797)
Tangible common stockholders' equity$1,751,709 $1,721,348 $1,657,982 $1,805,297 $1,519,274 
Shares of common stock outstanding 109,023,781  108,994,389  108,966,331  113,628,601  96,613,855 
Book value per common share$26.98 $26.64 $26.11 $26.30 $26.36 
Tangible book value per common share$16.07 $15.79 $15.22 $15.89 $15.73 
      
      
Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Less Average PPP Loans   
      
Total Tier 1 capital$1,868,173 $1,820,488    
      
      
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio$20,652,454 $20,742,824      
Average PPP loans (967,152) (645,172)   
Adjusted average assets less average PPP loans$19,685,302 $20,097,652      
      
      
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.05% 8.78%   
Tier 1 leverage ratio less average PPP loans 9.49% 9.06%   
 



Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date   
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands)     
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets     
      
Net income$65,885 $58,789 $77,223 $52,709 $81,826 
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 2,453  1,358  (3,385) 18,365  2,137 
Core earnings$ 68,338 $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 
                
Average total assets$ 21,765,321 $ 21,822,273 $ 20,920,223 $ 20,041,890 $ 17,720,598 
                
Return on average assets 1.20% 1.08% 1.48% 1.04% 1.83%
Core return on average assets 1.25% 1.11% 1.42% 1.41% 1.88%
                
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity     
      
Net income$65,885 $58,789 $77,223 $52,709 $81,826 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,483  2,489  2,521  2,416  2,176 
Total income available to common stockholders$ 68,368 $ 61,278 $ 79,744 $ 55,125 $ 84,002 
                
Net non-core items, net of taxes 2,453  1,358  (3,385) 18,365  2,137 
Core earnings 68,338  60,147  73,838  71,074  83,963 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,483  2,489  2,521  2,416  2,176 
Total core income available to common stockholders$ 70,821 $ 62,636 $ 76,359 $ 73,490 $ 86,139 
                
Average common stockholders' equity$2,942,045 $2,879,337 $2,869,177 $2,611,143 $2,368,773 
Average intangible assets:               
   Goodwill (1,064,893) (1,064,955) (1,055,498) (997,004) (926,687)
   Other intangibles (116,385) (120,111) (125,746) (118,311) (103,028)
Total average intangibles (1,181,278) (1,185,066) (1,181,244) (1,115,315) (1,029,715)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity$ 1,760,767 $ 1,694,271 $ 1,687,933 $ 1,495,828 $ 1,339,058 
                
Return on average common equity 8.91% 8.21% 10.83% 8.01% 13.70%
Return on tangible common equity 15.45% 14.55% 19.00% 14.62% 24.89%
Core return on average common equity 9.24% 8.40% 10.35% 10.80% 14.06%
Core return on tangible common equity 16.00% 14.87% 18.19% 19.49% 25.52%
                
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)     
      
Non-interest expense$118,949 $117,598 $128,813 $142,095 $106,865 
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (3,690) (4,044) (1,306) (24,868) (2,893)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (600) (242) (319) (1,063) (1,057)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,362) (3,369) (3,413) (3,270) (2,947)
Efficiency ratio numerator$ 111,297 $ 109,943 $ 123,775 $ 112,894 $ 99,968 
                
Net-interest income$153,610 $163,681 $167,483 $167,066 $149,264 
Non-interest income 71,851  50,227  82,394  45,630  84,675 
Non-core non-interest income adjustment (370) (2,204) (5,889) -  - 
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 2,864  2,350  2,305  2,172  1,843 
Gain on sale of securities (22,305) (390) (32,095) (377) (7,374)
Efficiency ratio denominator$ 205,650 $ 213,664 $ 214,198 $ 214,491 $ 228,408 
                
Efficiency ratio (1) 54.12% 51.46% 57.79% 52.63% 43.77%
                
      
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully
taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items. 
      



Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)  
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands)     
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin     
      
Net interest income$153,610 $163,681 $167,483 $167,066 $149,264 
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 2,864  2,350  2,305  2,172  1,843 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 156,474  166,031  169,788  169,238  151,107 
                
Total accretable yield (8,948) (11,723) (11,837) (15,100) (9,322)
Core net interest income$ 147,526 $ 154,308 $ 157,951 $ 154,138 $ 141,785 
                
PPP loan and excess liquidity interest income (6,131)$ (5,623)   
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity$ 150,343 $ 160,408    
          
Average earning assets$ 19,415,314 $ 19,517,475 $ 18,581,491 $ 17,753,004 $ 15,680,665 
Average PPP loan balance and excess liquidity (2,359,928) (2,071,411)         
Average earning assets adjusted for PPL loans and liquidity$ 17,055,386 $ 17,446,064    
          
Net interest margin 3.21% 3.42% 3.68% 3.78% 3.82%
Core net interest margin 3.02% 3.18% 3.42% 3.44% 3.59%
Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity 3.51% 3.70%         
      
Calculation of Core Loan Yield     
      
Loan interest income (FTE)$163,379 $177,168 $187,566 $193,402 $179,971 
Total accretable yield (8,948) (11,723) (11,837) (15,100) (9,322)
Core loan interest income$ 154,431 $ 165,445 $ 175,729 $ 178,302 $ 170,649 
PPP loan interest income (5,782) (3,733)         
Core loan interest income without PPP loans$ 148,649 $ 161,712    
          
Average loan balance$ 14,315,014 $ 14,731,306 $ 14,548,853 $ 14,144,703 $ 13,053,540 
Average PPP loan balance (967,152)$ (645,172)         
Average loan balance without PPP loans$ 13,347,862 $ 14,086,134    
          
Core loan yield 4.29% 4.52% 4.86% 5.00% 5.19%
Core loan yield without PPP loans 4.43% 4.62%   
          
Calculation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings     
      
Net income available to common stockholders$65,885 $58,789 $77,223 $52,709 $81,826 
Provision for income taxes 17,633  15,593  20,694  12,976  23,275 
Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) 22,981  21,915  23,134  4,903  21,973 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (22,305) (390) (32,095) (377) (7,374)
Net pre-tax non-core items 3,320  1,840  (4,583) 24,868  2,893 
Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings$ 87,514 $ 97,747 $ 84,373 $ 95,079 $ 122,593 
                



Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date   
For the Quarters Ended     
(Unaudited)Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
  2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
($ in thousands)     
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets     
      
Net income$201,897 $136,012 $77,223 $237,828 $185,119 
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 426  (2,027) (3,385) 31,738  13,373 
Core earnings$ 202,323 $ 133,985 $ 73,838 $ 269,566 $ 198,492 
                
Average total assets$ 21,503,564 $ 21,371,248 $ 20,920,223 $ 17,871,748 $ 17,140,419 
                
Return on average assets 1.25% 1.28% 1.48% 1.33% 1.44%
Core return on average assets 1.26% 1.26% 1.42% 1.51% 1.55%
                
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity     
      
Net income$201,897 $136,012 $77,223 $237,828 $185,119 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 7,493  5,010  2,521  8,720  6,304 
Total income available to common stockholders$ 209,390 $ 141,022 $ 79,744 $ 246,548 $ 191,423 
                
Net non-core items, net of taxes 426  (2,027) (3,385) 31,738  13,373 
Core earnings 202,323  133,985  73,838  269,566  198,492 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 7,493  5,010  2,521  8,720  6,304 
Total core income available to common stockholders$ 209,816 $ 138,995 $ 76,359 $ 278,286 $ 204,796 
                
Average common stockholders' equity$2,910,366 $2,894,351 $2,869,177 $2,396,024 $2,323,530 
Average intangible assets:               
   Goodwill (1,061,793) (1,060,226) (1,055,498) (921,635) (896,236)
   Other intangibles (120,731) (122,928) (125,746) (104,000) (99,178)
Total average intangibles (1,182,524) (1,183,154) (1,181,244) (1,025,635) (995,414)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity$ 1,727,842 $ 1,711,197 $ 1,687,933 $ 1,370,389 $ 1,328,116 
                
Return on average common equity 9.27% 9.45% 10.83% 9.93% 10.65%
Return on tangible common equity 16.19% 16.57% 19.00% 17.99% 19.27%
Core return on average common equity 9.29% 9.31% 10.35% 11.25% 11.42%
Core return on tangible common equity 16.22% 16.33% 18.19% 20.31% 20.62%
                
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)     
      
Non-interest expense$365,360 $246,411 $128,813 $461,112 $319,017 
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (9,040) (5,350) (1,306) (42,972) (18,104)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (1,161) (561) (319) (3,282) (2,219)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment (10,144) (6,782) (3,413) (11,805) (8,535)
Efficiency ratio numerator$ 345,015 $ 233,718 $ 123,775 $ 403,053 $ 290,159 
                
Net-interest income$484,774 $331,164 $167,483 $601,753 $434,687 
Non-interest income 204,472  132,621  82,394  205,031  159,401 
Non-core non-interest income adjustment (8,463) (8,093) (5,889) -  - 
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 7,519  4,655  2,305  7,322  5,150 
Gain on sale of securities (54,790) (32,485) (32,095) (13,314) (12,937)
Efficiency ratio denominator$ 633,512 $ 427,862 $ 214,198 $ 800,792 $ 586,301 
                
Efficiency ratio (1) 54.46% 54.62% 57.79% 50.33% 49.49%
                
      
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin     
      
Net interest income$484,774 $331,164 $167,483 $601,753 $434,687 
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 7,519  4,655  2,305  7,322  5,150 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 492,293  335,819  169,788  609,075  439,837 
                
      
Total accretable yield (32,508) (23,560) (11,837) (41,244) (26,144)
Core net interest income$ 459,785 $ 312,259 $ 157,951 $ 567,831 $ 413,693 
Average earning assets$ 19,172,318 $ 19,049,487 $ 18,581,491 $ 15,824,571 $ 15,174,671 
                
      
Net interest margin 3.43% 3.55% 3.68% 3.85% 3.88%
Core net interest margin 3.20% 3.30% 3.42% 3.59% 3.64%
                
      
Calculation of Core Loan Yield     
      
Loan interest income (FTE)$528,294 $364,915 $187,566 $710,935 $517,533 
Total accretable yield (32,508) (23,560) (11,837) (41,244) (26,144)
Core loan interest income$ 495,786 $ 341,355 $ 175,729 $ 669,691 $ 491,389 
Average loan balance$ 14,530,938 $ 14,640,082 $ 14,548,853 $ 12,938,013 $ 12,531,355 
                
      
Core loan yield 4.56% 4.69% 4.86% 5.18% 5.24%
                
      
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully
taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items. 
      