TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: DLS) (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) and Simply Green Home Services Inc. (“Simply Green”) announced the successful take up of Dealnet’s shares on October 15, 2020. Capital Partners Corporation and Municipal Home Service Inc. (collectively, the “Dissident Shareholders” or “Dissidents’”) congratulate Lawrence Krimker and Simply Green on the successful acquisition of Dealnet shares.



The Dissident Shareholders, represented by Canadian businessmen Shail Silver and Dr. Steven Small delivered a notice to Dealnet of their intent to nominate an alternate slate of directors to oust the failing incumbent board in a letter dated March 27th, 2020. On that day, Dealnet shares were trading at $0.05 and had hit an all-time low of $0.03 earlier in the week. The successful take up of Dealnet shares at $0.16 represents a 320% return for shareholders since the commencement of the Dissidents’ actions less than 9 months earlier.

“We made every effort to drive value and advocate on behalf of all shareholders. This transaction frees shareholders from being trapped in an illiquid and mismanaged company,” said Shail Silver. The Dissidents put immense pressure on the incumbent Dealnet directors, ultimately resulting in a take-over bid that drove the share price up by more than 3 times and created over $31 million dollars in shareholder value.

Simply Green is highly admired in the consumer finance industry. Their leadership, foresight, agility and access to capital allowed them to act quickly on the opportunity to acquire Dealnet for an attractive price. The Dissident Shareholders will tender their combined 8.96% of Dealnet shares and encourage the remainder of shareholders to do the same. “Although short of our intended goal to drive Dealnet with a new board well beyond its $0.29 breakup value, our priority was always to serve the shareholders. Our efforts led the price of the shares to a multiple that shareholders could accept,” concluded Dr. Steven Small.

