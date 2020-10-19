AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, has been engaged by Mediaocean (www.mediaocean.com), the modern system of record for omnichannel advertising, to improve the speed and accuracy of media transactions. By standardizing on Gotransverse, Mediaocean is able to scale processing and rating of billions in yearly advertising spend with tight CRM, CPQ, and ERP integration to accommodate complex price groups, tiers, and discounts.



Mediaocean provides foundational software to connect all the companies in the advertising ecosystem across brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Mediaocean implemented Gotransverse intelligent billing as a means to tame complex contracts such as usage-based billing, which has become common with digital marketing. The Gotransverse billing system reduced monthly billing close times by 22 percent and increased billing accuracy to seven decimal points.

“We determined Gotransverse was the best platform to handle the increasingly complex billing scenarios we are seeing,” said Doug Polignano, SVP of Finance and Global Controller, of Mediaocean. “Our customers invest billions in advertising across a wide range of media, so there is no room for error. Gotransverse delivers the scalability required with a degree of accuracy and transparency that allows our customers to gain maximum value from our platform, all while reducing the monthly billing close time.”

Another clear advantage of standardizing on Gotransverse is third-party integration. Gotransverse provides seamless integration with their CRM, CPQ, business processing, ERP and other cloud-based workflow platforms.

“Our intelligent billing capabilities are ideal for Mediaocean’s omnichannel advertising platform,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Mediaocean’s integrated solution for complex media placement and management showcases Gotransverse’s accuracy, scalability, and integration capabilities, and our ability to handle the most complex and high-volume billing transactions.”

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the modern system of record for omnichannel advertising. Processing $150 billion in annual media spend, Mediaocean provides foundational software to connect brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. With a platform to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean enables end-to-end management of campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com