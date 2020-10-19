Los Angeles, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Substance use rises during times of uncertainty, and as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and civil unrest grips the country, no time in recent memory has been more uncertain. October is Substance Abuse Awareness Month and a perfect time to talk about this.

Mental health experts from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology are available to discuss the risks and how to help those who are vulnerable. The Chicago School is a leading non-profit university devoted to to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. With seven locations and an online campus, The Chicago School has experts across the country.

To arrange an interview with one of our experts, contact Lisa Riley:

312.646.9130

lriley@thechicagoschool.edu

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 20 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

Lisa Riley The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (312) 646-9130 lriley@thechicagoschool.edu