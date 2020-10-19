VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce additional high-grade gold drill intercepts from its ongoing drill program at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Highlights from Franz Zone

SN20—108



° (37.09 – 71.17m): 34.08 metres (m) of 2.07 g/t gold (Au) and 16.50 g/t silver (Ag).

° Including: 13.10m of 4.86 g/t Au and 31.57 g/t Ag.

° Including: 2.54m of 16.88 g/t Au and 99.28 g/t Ag.

SN20—10 7

° (24.50 – 32.00m): 7.50m of 1.93 g/t Au and 23.60 g/t Ag.

° Including: 4.00m of 3.15 g/t Au and 31.80 g/t Ag.



SN20—10 2

° (51.10 – 54.45m): 3.35m of 5.04 g/t Au and 24.02 g/t Ag.

° Including: 1.80m of 8.06 g/t Au and 34.47 g/t Ag.



The newly discovered Franz Zone is located approximately 2.8 kilometres along strike from the high-grade gold discovery at the South Zone; over half of this strike length has not been drill tested.



Please click following link to the 2020 Drill Database *(updated frequently): https://www.westhavengold.com/_resources/shovelnose/Drilling-Assay-Summary-2020.pdf

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold stated: “We continue to intersect high-grade gold near surface at the newly discovered Franz Zone. These drill intercepts are along strike to the northwest of hole SN20-101, which assayed 7.78m of 14.84 g/t gold. Drilling continues to expand the size and continuity of the newly discovered Franz Zone. Gold mineralization has been traced for ~3.8km of strike length and remains open along strike. Given the property’s excellent location just off the highway, close to the city of Merritt, and with proximity to infrastructure, we can work the Shovelnose property year-round.”

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager for Westhaven Gold, adds: “Drill step-outs along strike have continued to intersect significant gold mineralization at the Franz Vein Zone. The shallow nature of this mineralization with minimal overburden cover is assisting greatly in the exploration of this recently discovered gold-bearing vein zone. Data from a recently completed mapping and prospecting program in the Franz Zone area will be integrated with the drilling here to advance this project further.”

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.



"Gareth Thomas"



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75 micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 micron. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com

LIDAR MAP is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/022f5ef4-7efd-4fc7-97c8-fb94db1790d4

FRANZ ZONE: PLAN MAP OF DRILLING is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e93f7c2-e97d-46df-8574-4c4f92e31578

CROSS-SECTION: SN20-107 & SN20-108 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd37cf99-82c7-4bdb-8c79-2308380dda6f