DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today that it will present five abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020, which is being held virtually from October 22-25, 2020. The abstracts will highlight clinical and nonclinical data from novel drug formulations being developed for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD), acute kidney injury (AKI), and COVID-19.

The selected abstracts will be presented as ePosters and will be available for viewing on-demand beginning October 22 at 10:00am (EDT).

Abstract Presentations:

Design of START: A Phase 2 Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of RBT-1 on Preconditioning Response Biomarkers in Subjects Undergoing Cardiac Surgery

ePoster #: PO0099

Session: AKI Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials - 1

Biomarker and Safety Results from a Phase 1b Study of RBT-9 in Healthy Volunteers and Subjects with CKD Stage 3/4



ePoster #: PO0066

Session: AKI Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials – 1

Design of PREVENT: A Phase 2 Study of the Effect of RBT-9 on Progression of COVID-19 Infection in High Risk Individuals, Including Those With Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease

ePoster #: PO0863

Session: COVID-19: Clinical and Basic Science Characteristics

A Novel, Fast-Acting Iron Sucrose Formulation for CKD Patients with Iron Deficiency Anemia

ePoster #: PO0283

Session: Anemia and Iron Management

A Pharmacologic Stress Test for Assessing Select Antioxidant Defenses in Patients with CKD

ePoster #: PO2359

Session: Pharmacology (PharmacoKinetics, -Dynamics, -Genomics)

About Renibus Therapeutics, Inc.

Renibus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for kidney diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes RBT-1 for prevention of acute kidney injury, RBT-2 for delaying progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD), RBT-3 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia, RBT-6 for pharmacologic stress testing in kidney diseases, and RBT-9 for the treatment of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.

