Shealyn describes the inspiration behind her designs: "Sunflowers came to embody the light inside me that I refused to let extinguish even in my darkest hours"

New York, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Silpada is once again joining forces with Living Beyond Breast Cancer to contribute financial resources to empower the organization who supports women affected by the disease. The two organizations were brought together by their shared mission to connect women with trusted resources and a supportive community; Together they raised $15,000 in the past year. It is their hope to continue providing financial resources to support the availability of services for women in need at no cost.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with LBBC for another year," says Kayla Sirkin, Silpada's Head of Marketing, "We’re so grateful to the amazing women who created unique designs for us. Their stories are so inspiring and touch all women in some way. As a brand, Silpada firmly believes in the power of community. We feel honored to collaborate with an organization like LBBC that recognizes the strength in sisterhood and continues to empower women through education and support for one another. Jewelry is always beautiful, but it means so much more when it has a backstory. We hope all women can share in this great cause and love for silver jewels!

Silpada introduced The Think Pink Collection for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year. This selection includes exclusive designs created by four women from the LBBC community, whose lives have been personally affected by breast cancer. Through their designs and storytelling, these brave women shared their strength, sincerity, and unique spirit with the Silpada community, creating a greater sense of unity, of hope, and of sisterhood. Through October, 40% of sales of The Think Pink collection will be donated to LBBC (for styles that give back, look for the pink ribbon icon on Silpada.com).

Silpada’s dedication to this cause is rooted in the brand’s core values and the extraordinary women who make up our community. The brand’s two goals for this October are: to raise funds by way of our Think Pink Collection; and to create opportunities that inspire and spread hope throughout our community through storytelling, collaborative events on Facebook Live, and our Silpada Goes Pink Sweepstakes.

About Silpada:

Silpada was founded with a simple mission: to merge socializing with style and be the destination for all silver jewelry. Today our predominantly women-driven team seeks to build upon our founders’ original vision: To lead by example, as more than the destination for unique, quality jewelry, but as a platform for social action and community building with the hope of empowering women. We do this by supporting female-centered organizations, like LBBC, creating new opportunities for women to express themselves, and highlighting causes important to our community.

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer:

Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to create a world that understands there is more than one way to have breast cancer. To fulfill our mission of providing trusted information and a community of support to those impacted by the disease, Living Beyond Breast Cancer offers in-person experiences and on-demand emotional, practical and evidence-based content that is meaningful to those newly diagnosed, in-treatment, post-treatment and living with metastatic disease. For information, visit lbbc.org.

