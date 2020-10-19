Portland, OR, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global workforce analytics market generated $1.64 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $5.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

A surge in investment in workforce analytics from multinational companies and growing need to close the skill gaps drive the growth of the global workforce analytics market. However, issues related to data security due to the growing adoption of cloud-based system restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in workforce analytics is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market player in the near future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6438

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for workforce analytics software has surged during the Covid-19 pandemic for productive and efficient management of the workforce as several companies across the globe have adopted work from home concept.

In addition, governments of various countries have lifted the lockdown to start industrial activities to revive the economy. Thus, companies have resumed hiring processes, which increased the demand for workforce analytics.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the workforce analytics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6438

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global workforce analytics market based on component, deployment model, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.3% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6438

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include WorkForce Software, LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software Inc., ADP LLC., SAP SE, Workday Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Visier Inc., and Kronos Incorporated.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter