Boston, MA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The two biggest expenses when it comes to car ownership are gas and car insurance. GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app used by more North American drivers to save money on gas, figured out a way to shave off the cost of both with the launch of the new-and-improved Drives Powered by Root feature within the GasBuddy app.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, aggressive driving like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking is the quickest way to waste gas and can lower gas mileage by as much as 33 percent1. But a motorist can’t fix their aggressive driving habits if they aren’t aware they’re committing them in the first place. In fact, studies have found that 76 percent of people think they are great drivers when in reality they’re not2.

GasBuddy’s improved feature aims to solve this oversight. Those who opt-in to Drives Powered by Root will know how fuel efficiently they’re driving with a rating of poor, good or great. Drivers will also see a “Savings Score” between 0 - 100, that reflects safe-driving habits on the road such as gentle braking, easing through turns and focused driving.

Additionally, through a partnership with Root Insurance, the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile, drivers could receive significantly discounted auto insurance quotes based primarily on their individual driving behavior behind the wheel, a growing trend in the auto insurance industry3. By using driving behavior, Root offers a more fair insurance experience.

“Fuel savings do not just happen at the gas station, it starts behind the wheel. We want to help drivers understand the significant role their driving habits have on their gas tanks,” says Sarah McCrary, CEO of GasBuddy. “Root shares a similar mission as GasBuddy in helping motorists save money. Though this partnership, we can also offer our community savings on auto insurance, a costly aspect to car ownership.”

The revamped Drives Powered by Root feature expands on GasBuddy’s popular payments program, Pay with GasBuddy®. During the initial launch phase, GasBuddy will experiment with providing those who opt-in to the feature $1 in free gas, plus an additional $.02 per gallon off every gallon of gas. The updated feature is available for download on iOS and Android.

* Based on savings reported by actual customers who purchased a new Root policy between October 2019 - July 2020 and saved; changes in coverage levels not evaluated. Potential savings will vary. Fuel-discount incentives will be rolled out in segments throughout the month of November.

