Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 16 October 2020£37.04m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 16 October 2020£37.04m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,369,487 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 16 October 2020 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *68.13p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *67.49p 
   
Ordinary share price 54.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(20.00%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 16/10/2020 