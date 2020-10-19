Safety Shield 360 is a suite of six standard technologies that help provide 360 degrees of active driver assistance, crash avoidance and pedestrian detection.

Advanced driver assistance systems can significantly reduce crashes according to leading safety advocates, and inexperienced teen drivers face added crash risks. To help drivers avoid crashes, Nissan will offer Safety Shield 360, a suite of six active safety technologies, as standard equipment on 10 models beginning in 2021.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced driver assistance systems can significantly reduce crashes according to leading safety advocates, and inexperienced teen drivers face added crash risks. To help drivers avoid crashes, Nissan will offer Safety Shield 360, a suite of six active safety technologies, as standard equipment on 10 models beginning in 2021.



October 18-24 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, an annual reminder for parents to have conversations with teens about rules to stay safe behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among teens aged 16-19 than among any other age group; the risk is particularly high during the first months driving.

“Offering these safety technologies as standard equipment on 10 of our most popular models is an important step forward,” said Andy Christensen, senior manager and lead technology expert of Intelligent Transportation System Research, Nissan Technical Center North America. “This added layer of protection can help keep young drivers safe especially as they are getting used to being on busy roads.”

Advanced driver assistance technology included in Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 can help to reduce crashes, which may be attributable to driver inexperience. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety1, vehicles equipped with Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking experience a 56 percent reduction in crashes with injuries. IIHS also reports that back-up crashes went down by 78 percent in vehicles equipped with Rear Automatic Braking and by 22 percent in vehicles with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Nissan currently offers Safety Shield 360 standard on Sentra, LEAF, Maxima, Kicks, Rogue Sport and TITAN. Safety Shield 360 will also be standard on 2021 Rogue and on three additional models to be announced in the coming months. The all-new 2020 Sentra2 and 2021 Rogue3 both have the most standard safety features in their respective classes.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes six advanced systems:

Automatic Emergency Braking 4 with Pedestrian Detection – uses forward-facing radar and camera technology to track vehicles and crossing pedestrians, can give audible and visual warnings and apply braking to help avoid or reduce the severity of frontal collisions

with Pedestrian Detection – uses forward-facing radar and camera technology to track vehicles and crossing pedestrians, can give audible and visual warnings and apply braking to help avoid or reduce the severity of frontal collisions Lane Departure Warning 5 – can alert driver of drifting from lane with a visual warning and audible or haptic signals

– can alert driver of drifting from lane with a visual warning and audible or haptic signals High Beam Assist – automatically switches to low beam headlights when it detects a vehicle ahead and turns the high beams back on when appropriate

Blind Spot Warning 6 – helps spot vehicles in driver's blind spot areas

– helps spot vehicles in driver's blind spot areas Rear Cross Traffic Alert 7 – can warn the driver about detected approaching vehicles when reversing out of a parking spot

– can warn the driver about detected approaching vehicles when reversing out of a parking spot Rear Automatic Braking8 – helps detect stationary objects when backing up and, if necessary, applies the brakes to help avoid a collision.

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety: Real-world benefits of crash-avoidance technologies. https://www.iihs.org/media/259e5bbd-f859-42a7-bd54-3888f7a2d3ef/e9boUQ/Topics/ADVANCED%20DRIVER%20ASSISTANCE/IIHS-real-world-CA-benefits.pdf Ward's Upper-Small Segmentation. 2021 Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Availability of features vary by vehicle model year, model, trim level, packaging and options. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers' websites. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2021 Rogue vs. latest in-market competitors. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Availability of features vary by vehicle model year, model, trim level, packaging and options. Base Models Compared. Based on manufacturers' websites. Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should monitor traffic conditions and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Lane Departure Warning only operates when lane markers can be detected. See Owner's Manual for safety information. Blind Spot Warning cannot prevent collisions and may not detect every object or warn in all situations. Driver should always turn and look before changing lanes. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Rear Cross Traffic Alert may not detect all vehicles. See Owner's Manual for safety information. Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner's Manual for safety information.

