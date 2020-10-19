NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced driver assistance systems can significantly reduce crashes according to leading safety advocates, and inexperienced teen drivers face added crash risks. To help drivers avoid crashes, Nissan will offer Safety Shield 360, a suite of six active safety technologies, as standard equipment on 10 models beginning in 2021.
October 18-24 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, an annual reminder for parents to have conversations with teens about rules to stay safe behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among teens aged 16-19 than among any other age group; the risk is particularly high during the first months driving.
“Offering these safety technologies as standard equipment on 10 of our most popular models is an important step forward,” said Andy Christensen, senior manager and lead technology expert of Intelligent Transportation System Research, Nissan Technical Center North America. “This added layer of protection can help keep young drivers safe especially as they are getting used to being on busy roads.”
Advanced driver assistance technology included in Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 can help to reduce crashes, which may be attributable to driver inexperience. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety1, vehicles equipped with Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking experience a 56 percent reduction in crashes with injuries. IIHS also reports that back-up crashes went down by 78 percent in vehicles equipped with Rear Automatic Braking and by 22 percent in vehicles with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
Nissan currently offers Safety Shield 360 standard on Sentra, LEAF, Maxima, Kicks, Rogue Sport and TITAN. Safety Shield 360 will also be standard on 2021 Rogue and on three additional models to be announced in the coming months. The all-new 2020 Sentra2 and 2021 Rogue3 both have the most standard safety features in their respective classes.
Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes six advanced systems:
