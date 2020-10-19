VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt:IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has officially launched RevoluSEND, arguably its most significant revenue vertical to date. Leveraging the PSD2 banking license, partnerships, and recent passporting approval, the new revenue vertical permits instant worldwide remittances to an initial group of 27 countries.



RevoluSEND Benefits

Industry-leading low fees

Instant remittance transfer/delivery options

Send cash for local pickup or deposit to a bank account

Intuitive Map-Based Interface for cash collection points

About RevoluSEND

RevoluSEND is arguably the Company's most awaited revenue vertical to date. From today RevoluPAY users worldwide can seamlessly send remittance funds to an initial group of 27 countries - Argentina, Bolivia, Cameroon, Colombia, Cote D'Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Mali, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, and Zambia.

Second Phase Countries

As per previously signed definitive agreements ("DA") or correspondent banking accords, The Company is rapidly working towards incorporating the following nations into RevoluSEND during the coming weeks.

Africa

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DRC, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

Latin America

Chile, Costa Rica, Surinam, Brazil, Guyana.

In-App SEPA Instant Transfer Countries

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Albania, Azerbaijan, East Timor, El Salvador, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Macedonia, Montenegro, Palestine, São Tomé & Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, Andorra, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates.

Third Phase Countries

The Company is in the final stage of negotiations and contract approval to add the following countries into RevoluSEND.

Bangladesh, Benin, Burundi, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vatican City State, Vietnam.

RevoluPAY App Update

The functionality, marketplace integration of current and upcoming verticals, and look-&-feel will gradually appear in newer versions of the RevoluPAY app throughout the coming weeks. The Company would like to provide its shareholders with a sneak-peek of the upcoming redesign and market place incorporation to allow all vertical processes directly within RevoluPAY.

Links Used in This News Release

RevoluSEND - https://revolusend.com/

RevoluPAY - https://revolugroup.com/site/assets/files/5590/revolupay_2018.pdf

Remittance Data - https://www.pewresearch.org/global/interactives/remittance-flows-by-country/

Remittance Collection Point Map Example - https://docdro.id/KELDt2q

RevoluPAY Design Update - https://docdro.id/3HzhXFR

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY built-in features include Remittance Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L is the self-licensed European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 and EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in the; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 166,214,015 shares issued and outstanding.

