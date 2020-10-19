ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, NSF International, a global public health organization, announced the hiring of John Rowley as Vice President, Global Food Division and Angelo Petrillo as Vice President, Business Development.

Founded in 1944 and currently operating in 180 countries, NSF’s mission is to protect and improve human health.

As Vice President of the Global Food Division, Rowley will oversee NSF’s extensive suite of food safety, quality and product certification services. As Vice President of Business Development, Petrillo will lead a global sales team, supporting thousands of customers and expanding opportunities across NSF’s businesses worldwide. Together they bring nearly 50 years of international experience growing businesses and navigating complex organizational structures and challenging business climates.

“We are pleased to welcome two dynamic and proven leaders to our global organization. Their keen business acumen and skill depth will help further sharpen our work in international markets as we prepare for NSF International’s next 75 years,” said Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Chestnut. Both Rowley and Petrillo report directly to Chestnut as key members of NSF’s senior leadership team.

John Rowley

Rowley joins NSF International with 25 years of global experience, including roles in the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry as well as the food industry.

Prior to joining NSF, Rowley was CEO of SAI Global Assurance, accelerating company growth and significantly enhancing its profitability. Before SAI, Rowley spent eight years with Lloyd’s Register Group, where he transformed the culture and performance of the global Quality Assurance & Inspection Services division and, preceding that, served as the company’s Asia Pacific President. He also previously spent 14 years with Ecolab Inc. in various key roles, ultimately leading the company’s business in Asia. He has been based in London, Sydney, Singapore, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Rowley holds a degree in food biotechnology from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom and is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He has also completed the Tuck School of Business Executive Program at Dartmouth University in the United States.

Angelo Petrillo

Petrillo brings more than 20 years of sales, service and operations experience to NSF International, including work in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

His diverse background includes directing operations in Latin America, Africa, Europe, Asia and the United States, as well as assuming progressively senior roles at global technology companies IBM, Microsoft and Oracle. Most recently, Petrillo led pre-sales and sales support in Latin America for one of the world’s top digital supply chain fulfillment providers, Blue Yonder (formerly JDA).

Petrillo holds a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and master’s degree in management engineering from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, as well as an MBA from the University of Tampa in the United States.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

