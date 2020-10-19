Announces all U.S. stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day



Commits to bringing more joy to the worlds of gift-givers by hosting more pre-Black Friday sale events than ever before

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year and GameStop is lending a helping hand to assist gift-givers as they begin their holiday shopping with the release of its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide. The 60-page gift guide is filled with the hottest video game and pop culture collectibles merchandise that are sure to be on the wish list of all gamers and collectors.

With hundreds of video game software, hardware, accessories, pop culture products, board games, apparel and many other gift ideas listed, the ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ holiday gift guide is the perfect playbook to help gift-givers navigate through a broad array of merchandise. The holiday gift guide features a complete line of exclusive officially licensed merchandise from many popular franchises, including Star Wars, Pokémon, Marvel, and Fortnite to name a few. Additionally, the gift guide includes a robust list of new video games, including upcoming titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and many more, as well as gaming hardware from Sony, Xbox and Nintendo, and an expanded lineup of PC hardware and accessories.

Visit ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide to see a complete list of products offered this holiday season. Printed editions of the gift guide are now available in stores. Check your local GameStop store for more details.

ALL GameStop U.S. Stores Closed Thanksgiving Day

GameStop continues to enhance the way it fulfills orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at its stores to making sure GameStop.com orders arrive at the right time. The company is also going to start offering some its hottest deals of the season earlier than ever before, to make it even easier for customers to complete their holiday shopping.

With these changes, GameStop also announced today that all U.S. stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. For customers looking to do some shopping while relaxing at home during this holiday, www.gamestop.com and the company’s new GameStop mobile app will be open and ready to take online orders.

“While we are passionate about serving our customers, we want both our guests and our associates to have the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday and spend time with family and friends,” said George Sherman, chief executive officer for GameStop. “For those customers wanting to do some online shopping, our www.gamestop.com and GameStop mobile app will be open for business all day. We invite our valued customers to take advantage of our omni-channel ecosystem from the convenience and comfort of their homes.”

Customers can select from GameStop’s Buy-Online-Pick-Up-in-Store or Ship-From-Store omni-channel platforms to have their purchases ready for in-store pick-up or delivered directly to a certain location. New this year, GameStop is offering in select areas a Same Day Delivery service, allowing customers to have their purchases delivered to their door.

GameStop is also making it easier for gift-givers to purchase their holiday gifts this year by inviting them to sign up for one of the company’s new flexible payment options. Those payment options include the GameStop Credit Card; Buy Now, Pay Later service; and a soon to be offered Rent-to-Own service. To learn more about these new customer services and flexible payment options, visit www.gamestop.com.

GameStop Black Friday Plans

GameStop is gearing up for Black Friday. Final details on store hours and Black Friday deals will be revealed soon. This year GameStop is committing to hosting more Pre-Black Friday sale events than ever before to help gift-givers not to worry about finding the video game software, hardware, accessories, or pop culture collectible items on their shopping list. More details on these events to be announced in the coming weeks ahead.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world’s largest omni-channel video game retailer, operates over 5,000 stores across 10 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and Instagram and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

