DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, and Healthcare Highways, a local health network and administrative organization that has served Oklahoma for the past decade, have announced a new joint venture called CareSource Oklahoma. CareSource Oklahoma intends to submit a bid on the Oklahoma Medicaid business that was formally announced by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority on October 15.

The partners came together to leverage their combined strengths. CareSource Oklahoma provides a powerful combination of both a leading managed care organization with 30 years of experience and a strong local partner who knows health care in Oklahoma. Healthcare Highways has been in Oklahoma since 2010 and has built a reputation on having a robust provider network.

“Healthcare Highways saw an incredible synergy in mission with CareSource,” said Brett Coleman, President of Healthcare Highways of Oklahoma. “That’s what makes this partnership so special, we both care deeply about the people we serve and we are excited to be a difference maker in Oklahoma.

CareSource is known as an innovator in the health care industry and has been a leader in tackling key issues around social determinants of health. With a unique member-centric focus, the organization has developed game-changing programs around the Medicaid member that are market tested.

“As a mission-focused nonprofit, CareSource isn’t your typical health plan,” said Chad Pendleton, Vice President, Business Development, CareSource. “When people think about insurance companies, they often think of huge publicly traded companies focused on making profits for shareholders. CareSource is unique because we put people over profits and focus on making a lasting difference in the health and well-being of our members.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members. For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

About Healthcare Highways

Healthcare Highways is a healthcare company that develops and distributes best-in-class products, services, and solutions to companies and individuals including: health plans, high performance provider networks, pharmacy benefit management, care coordination, population health management, and benefit plan administration. Our mission is to deliver measurable healthcare value to employers, members, and providers by driving innovation, inviting collaboration, rewarding quality care, and delivering customer-centric solutions. For more information, visit www.healthcarehighways.com follow @HealthcareHwy on Twitter or like @healthcarehighway on Facebook.

