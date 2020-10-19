New York, NY, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnished Quarters, the largest independently owned and operated provider of global temporary housing, is honored to have received the 2020 Commitment to Excellence Platinum Award for Temporary Living from Cartus Corporation, a worldwide leader in employee relocation solutions. This is the ninth time Furnished Quarters has received the annual award, given to providers in the Cartus Global Network for excellence in client and guest experience.

The award was presented on October 14 during the annual Cartus Global Network Conference, this year held virtually. Kacey Lasczak, Senior Director of Key Accounts at Furnished Quarters, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

The Platinum Commitment to Excellence Award honors Cartus suppliers who achieve overall satisfaction levels of 95% or higher in the area of guest services. Cartus measures these satisfaction levels by surveying guests following each stay.

“This year in particular, receiving this award means a lot,” said Brian Terry, Executive Vice President of Operations at Furnished Quarters. “We’re especially happy and proud that we were able to make our Cartus guests feel safe, comfortable and taken care of during this new challenging era.”

About Cartus Corporation

Cartus is a global relocation company specializing in employee relocation, including home sale and home purchase, household goods shipping, property management, rental and temporary housing and spouse/partner career transition assistance. In addition, Cartus assists with visa and immigration services, intercultural and language training, international assignment compensation services and group moves, as well as mergers and acquisitions and change management.

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.



