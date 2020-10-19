SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Grokker , the on-demand wellbeing engagement solution, announced that it was named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Small Workplaces. This is Grokker’s first appearance on the prestigious list.



Fortune ranks companies based on confidential employee feedback surveys compiled by research and analytics firm, Great Place to Work®. In addition to the day-to-day experience of working at the company, employees share their sentiments on trust, as well as reaching their full potential as part of the organization.

“I am so proud to see Grokker named a 2020 Best Workplace,” said company founder and CEO Lorna Borenstein. “Grokker helps employers support their workforce through engaged wellbeing while doing the same for our own employees. This recognition further validates our belief that committing to whole person wellbeing benefits employee health and happiness, which ultimately drives the success of the organization.”

Grokker’s survey responses found that 100 percent of the company’s employees say it is a great place to work, compared to only 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. The feedback also noted that Grokker employees declare, “We have great company values that make people feel like they are cared about.” With regard to working at Grokker, employee sentiment reinforces the company’s 100 percent positive ratings across all five of the survey’s management aspects, including employee expectations, direct communication, truthfulness, hiring and business operations.

“Best Workplaces like Grokker have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

Grokker debuted on the 100 Best Small Workplaces list at No. 97. To see the company’s full profile, visit https://fortune.com/best-small-workplaces/2020/grokker .

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning wellbeing engagement solution that empowers employees to take control of their wellbeing with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities and goals and a caring community of experts to encourage them all along the way. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing, Grokker connects your global employees in feeling healthy and happy. No matter where they are, Grokker supports your entire workforce so they can maintain physical fitness, eat better, sleep more soundly, address their emotional health and calm financial stress.

Trusted by industry leaders, including Pinterest, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, eBay, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, and Dominos, Grokker’s modern, affordable solution builds happier, healthier and more resilient workforces. Learn more at www.grokker.com .

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

To learn more about Great Place to Work-Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.