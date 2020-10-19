Oakville, ON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forget cinnamon, spice and everything nice. Leading restaurant brand, The Chopped Leaf, turns things up-a-notch while we head into the cooler, shorter days of fall. Focusing on innovating seasonal trends, their new chef-inspired limited time menu uses cozy classics as a method of inspiration for these diverse and unexpected flavours.

The introduction of these offerings is in line with the brand’s mission of helping people choose better-for-you options that leave you feeling good. As the temperature continues to drop, it is no doubt that people tend to seek satisfaction through comfort foods. The Chopped Leaf leads this experience, and without changing consumer behaviours, provides revolutionized options that present the best of both worlds.

Chef Derek Easton, The Chopped Leaf’s Product and Development Manager, explains “the brand has been a leader in the fresh food space for years with the offering of our bowls, salads and wraps. As people look for dishes they can warm up with and feel a sense of comfort in during the cooler months, taking a classic and giving it a twist was key. The introduction of this menu focuses on responding to consumer demands while being true to our roots.”

The chef-inspired, limited time menu is available at all restaurant locations across Canada and the U.S. The menu has been built with the Chopped Leaf customer in mind, to enhance the experience, and utilize new and existing ingredients they recognize and love.

Introducing The Chopped Leaf’s newest additions:

Lemon Dill-icious: A tangy dish with crushed pita chips, chopped mix, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, red onions, brown basmati rice, feta and our signature lemon dill dressing.

Spicy Caesar: A nostalgic dish turned up a notch with romaine, real bacon bits, parmesan, croutons, red onions, and a spicy twist to our signature Caesar dressing. Bacon

Pesto Sandwich: A choice of multigrain or sourdough bread, pesto, bacon strips, grape tomatoes, romaine and mozzarella.

For more information on this and other fabulous, fresh menu offerings, visit our menu.

-30-

