WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s Christmas Eve and Santa’s elves, save for two, are sound asleep after a long year preparing gifts. The two elves, Liam and Jack, are on a mission to find and return a missing toy from Santa’s sleigh before it’s too late in Muriel Fitzpatrick’s latest children’s book, “An Extra Dose of Love”. In this classic Christmas tale, Liam and Jack search the north pole for a young girl’s teddy bear and eventually find it in the most unlikely of places.

Readers follow along as the resourceful elves use technology and a positive attitude to discover the missing toy with a fellow elf who longed for a cuddly teddy bear of his own. Acting unselfishly and giving the toy back so it can make its way to the child it is meant for, they use a marshmallow shooter to launch the teddy bear onto Santa’s sleigh—filled with extra hugs and love.

This book not only contains a beautifully illustrated story but priceless lessons that show the benefit in doing the right thing and being considerate of the feelings of others. Although this book is a great read any time of year, it keeps with the timeless values of charity and joy during the Christmas season.

“It is my hope that this book demonstrates the importance of compassion and honesty,” Fitzpatrick said.

The embodiment of the Christmas spirit, “An Extra Dose of Love” brings a triumphant holiday tale of friendship, generosity, and kindness to life for young readers.

“An Extra Dose of Love”

By Muriel Fitzpatrick

ISBN: 9781480884335 (softcover); 9781480884342 (hardcover); 9781480884359 (electronic)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Muriel Fitzpatrick believes everyone is a star and will shine. She began her career as an accountant, but while raising her children, she fell in love with children’s literature and education. She received her master’s in Elementary Education and Special Education from Saint Thomas Aquinas College in New York. She became an educator in regular and special education and continues to inspire children to never give up and always try to be their best selves. She is also the author of the children’s book, “I Am Nuclear Fusion”. A mother to 6 and grandmother of 9, she currently lives in New Jersey. To learn more, please visit https://www.murfitzbooks.com/

