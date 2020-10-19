OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Canadians’ alcohol consumption increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, MADD Canada is calling on Canada’s Health Minister, The Honourable Patty Hajdu, to require alcohol products to have warning labels.



Various reports and studies have shown an increase in Canadians’ alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic, including one by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research that indicated that 23.3% of respondents said they were drinking more alcohol.

“Given the reported increase in alcohol consumption by Canadians, it is time for Health Canada to require warning labels on alcohol products to ensure consumers are aware of the health and safety risks associated with over-consumption, including impaired driving,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “The labels should also include information about serving size and standard drink size, so people can better measure and monitor their consumption.”

A secondary consideration in MADD Canada’s call for warning labels on alcohol products are the changes in alcohol policy that have been implemented to address the economic challenges of the pandemic

“Most provinces have changed their alcohol policies to allow the sale of alcohol with restaurant take-out and delivery,” said Mr. Murie. “With alcohol being more accessible in this way, it is important that consumers have clear and immediate information about the health and public safety considerations.”

Finally, Mr. Murie noted the current inconsistency with respect to warning labels being required on cannabis products, but no such requirement for alcohol products.

“When cannabis was legalized, it was required that packaging contain health and safety information. It is fair and reasonable that the same focus on health and safety be extended to alcohol products,” he said.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

