HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today launched OnitCX. The proactive and collaborative program is led by Paige Edwards, Onit’s newly appointed director of customer experience, and David Sankar, Onit’s managing director of customer success. The OnitCX program focuses on ensuring customer success, capturing customer influence for product strategy and fostering connections within the legal operations community.



“The core of OnitCX is simple: Customer success is our success. It’s a belief deeply integrated into the culture of Onit since the day we opened our doors. We go beyond product implementation to understand corporate legal departments’ vision and goals. Ultimately, we work hard to help them improve processes, create smarter operations and build better businesses,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit.

Corporate legal departments have won numerous industry awards for their vision and implementation of Onit technologies, including the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Value Champions Awards, the Transatlantic Legal Awards and Buying Legal Council Legal Procurement Awards. Most recently, Pearson PLC, a global learning company, won the ACC Value Champions Award and two other industry awards for its shared service center powered by Onit Contract Lifecycle Management. The system supported more than 10,000 users worldwide and resulted in a 30% improved contract turnaround time.

OnitCX strengthens the company’s commitment to customer success through a structured program of collaboration, communication and connections. Onit created each program component to invite and address customer feedback. Each Onit customer is paired with OnitCX advocates who help the customer excel during all phases of their Onit experience from implementations, go-lives, maintenance, new projects and beyond. In addition to the OnitCX customer advocates that include account managers and customer success managers, the program offers customers a dedicated platform to contribute to product development, including regular customer roundtables with Onit executives, product steering committees, customer advisory boards and beta testing groups.

Through the OnitCX network of customers and exclusive customer events, legal operations professionals can quickly connect and share best practices on everything from technology to enterprisewide collaboration to privacy regulations. OnitCX also regularly hosts small group customer meetings around topics such as EMEA business challenges, workflows and internationalization.

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

