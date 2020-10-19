PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Evolus, Inc. (“Evolus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOLS) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



A class action lawsuit was filed against Evolus and certain of its officers in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, seeking to recover damages for investors caused by the Evolus Defendants’ alleged violations of federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

According to the class action complaint, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.

The Evolus Defendants, according to the class action complaint, made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the real source of botulinum toxin bacterial strain, as well as the manufacturing processes used to develop Jeuveau,™ originated with and were misappropriated from Medytox; (ii) sufficient evidentiary support existed for the allegations that Evolus misappropriated certain trade secrets relating to the botulin toxin strain and the manufacturing processes for the development of Jeuveau™; (iii) as a result, Evolus faced a real threat of regulatory and/or court action, prohibiting the import, marketing, and sale of Jeuveau™; which, in turn, (iv) seriously threatened Evolus’ ability to commercialize Jeuveau™ in the United States and generate revenue; and (v) any revenues generated from the sale of Jeuveau™ were based on Evolus’ unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of trade secrets and secret manufacturing processes belonging to Allergan and Medytox.

