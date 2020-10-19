NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduced today by Evgeny Aleksandrov, founder of Insurtech startup, Kiwi, Pilotbird is a provider of innovative lifestyle analytics solutions that leverage social data to help property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance companies with risk scoring, customer acquisition, and claims verification.

“Given interest from carriers, Pilotbird will offer a standalone set of social analytics products,” said Evgeny Aleksandrov, founder of Pilotbird. “We can provide carriers with risk and lifestyle insights on potential customers even before they engage them with a personalized offer. Kiwi will continue to provide a testbed and use case for the Pilotbird technology through on-demand medical deductible cover.”

Pilotbird’s latest analytics product set moves beyond simply collecting social data by using it to enhance insurers’ internal capabilities and making insurance products more relevant to policyholder lives.

Pilotbird Lifestyle Risk Scoring: Enhance underwriting accuracy for group and individual insurance products.

Pilotbird Engage: Engage prospects and customers at the right time by matching specific lifestyle elements to relevant insurance products.

Pilotbird Revocation: Apply social data analytics to validate claims.



“Pilotbird provides an innovative way to engage customers and deploy new technology for distribution,” said Jeff Burman, vice president of business development for Guarantee Trust Life. “Pilotbird is a great example of an insurtech innovating alongside us.”

A 2020 Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA) cohort alum, during the program the Kiwi team focused on the company’s on-demand insurance product designed to help individuals recover money lost to medical deductibles. Pilotbird will continue to offer Kiwi’s on-demand medical deductible cover as a use case for its social lifestyle technology. Going forward, Pilotbird’s primary focus is continued application and development of industry-leading analytics products which leverage social data to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of the insurance value chain and the quality of the overall insurance experience.

The company has a number of insurance company pilots focusing on utilizing Pilotbird products.

For more information about Pilotbird’s analytics products and the company’s on-demand medical deductible cover, please visit the newly-redesigned website at www.pilotbird.com

About Pilotbird

Pilotbird’s innovative analytics solutions empower carriers by leveraging social data points for customer acquisition and engagement, accurate risk scoring, and reduced claims leakage accessible via API or web portal. Pilotbird applies its technology internally to offer an on-demand cover for medical deductibles under brand Kiwi. Pilotbird uses lifestyle analytics to improve insurance experience. For more information about Pilotbird, please visit the company website at www.pilotbird.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597