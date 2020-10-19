OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinZip updates WinZip Microsoft Store Edition with new support for Microsoft Teams, enhanced PDF features, new background tools, and improved Zipx compression to boost productivity while safely sharing files across email, the network, and the cloud.



“WinZip Microsoft Store Edition leverages the power of our legendary compression, file management, and banking-level encryption capabilities to offer customers new ways to foster collaboration. As communication platforms like Microsoft Teams grow increasingly essential to our everyday productivity and workflows, WinZip is making it easier to confidently share files with clients and co-workers while keeping your business’s confidential information secure,” said Henrique Monteiro, Head of WinZip Product Management.

Updated WinZip® Microsoft Store Edition streamlines secure file sharing:

Support for Microsoft Teams: WinZip offers an effortless way to share files with colleagues using Microsoft Teams. The integrated Instant Messaging function makes it easy to share files to one or even multiple channels and chats. Plus, use WinZip to customize the background on a Teams video call by adding any image, whether it’s saved locally, in the cloud, or stored in a Zip file.

WinZip offers an effortless way to share files with colleagues using Microsoft Teams. The integrated Instant Messaging function makes it easy to share files to one or even multiple channels and chats. Plus, use WinZip to customize the background on a Teams video call by adding any image, whether it’s saved locally, in the cloud, or stored in a Zip file. Duplicate File Detection for Smaller Zipx files : When creating Zipx files, WinZip deduplicates files while keeping the original file and folder structure intact, making it possible to create significantly smaller compressed files.

When creating Zipx files, WinZip deduplicates files while keeping the original file and folder structure intact, making it possible to create significantly smaller compressed files. Organize and S ave S pace: Enhanced WinZip background tools can be quickly accessed from the WinZip Tools ribbon. Save space by finding and removing duplicate and unused files with ease.

Enhanced WinZip background tools can be quickly accessed from the WinZip Tools ribbon. Save space by finding and removing duplicate and unused files with ease. Streamline cloud file management: When working with cloud files, WinZip makes it easy to locate and edit files shared by others. In addition, better manage files in connected cloud accounts, including OneDrive, by organizing photos by year or month, eliminating the need to spend time scrolling around looking for memories.

When working with cloud files, WinZip makes it easy to locate and edit files shared by others. In addition, better manage files in connected cloud accounts, including OneDrive, by organizing photos by year or month, eliminating the need to spend time scrolling around looking for memories. Powerful PDF Features: Sign PDFs to protect the original content in the document from unauthorized changes. Taking the PDF workflow even further, WinZip makes it easy to convert and combine multiple file types, such as .XLS, .PNG, .DOCX, and more, into a single PDF ready to share with clients and colleagues.



Pricing and Availability

WinZip Microsoft Store Edition is available now as an annual subscription of $49.95 USD in English, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, and Traditional Chinese.

Corel’s Microsoft Store offerings also include CorelDRAW®, CorelCAD™, PaintShop® Pro, Painter®, and Painter® Essentials™.

To learn more about WinZip Microsoft Store Edition, or purchase a subscription with a one-month free trial, please visit the Microsoft Store.

About WinZip

WinZip is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing, and keep information private. Offering apps for all of today’s most popular platforms and devices, WinZip gives users a better way to manage and share files in the cloud, email, and instant messaging. The WinZip product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep PCs secure. WinZip is a division of Corel Corporation. For more information about WinZip, please visit www.winzip.com.

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

