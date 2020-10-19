SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment, the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP), today announced a suite of new platform updates designed to give enterprises the speed, flexibility, and agility needed to thrive as digital-first organizations and meet the real-time, hyper-personalized expectations of consumers. The announcement was made at CDP Week, a week-long event designed to help companies create superior customer experiences using first-party customer data, and comes on the heels of the news that Twilio has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Segment to create more personalized, timely and impactful engagement across customer service, marketing, analytics, product and sales.
“We’re in the midst of the most competitive digital sprint we’ve ever seen, and the winners will be those with organizational agility and a true understanding of their customer base,” said Peter Reinhardt, CEO and co-founder of Segment. “Creating a successful digital-first experience hinges on harnessing reliable customer data, but that’s become increasingly difficult for businesses to do. We’re committed to helping companies access good data, so they can drive business growth and unlock the future of personalized experiences.”
The battleground is digital
Positive, seamless customer experiences have always been a key differentiator for successful brands. For years now, businesses have worked to deliver highly personalized, consistent customer experiences across online and offline touchpoints — often embarking on a slowly phased digital transformation to do so.
However, in the past six months, the way we do business has changed drastically. Global supply chains have been disrupted, entire workforces became virtual overnight, and many brick and mortar companies are now suddenly having to conduct business exclusively or mostly online. Suddenly, companies find themselves in a truly digital-first world, overwhelmed with an influx of direct customer interactions at a scale previously thought impossible to handle.
A platform for the digital-first world
Enterprises need an infrastructure that can not only handle the demands of this new scale, but also one that gives them the ability to drive customer growth in a digital-first environment — whether that is through new digital products and revenue streams, predictive machine learning, or consumer privacy compliance. Delivering real-time and hyper-personalized digital experiences while simultaneously driving growth is no small feat.
Segment’s suite of new platform updates are designed to set companies up for success as they tackle these competing imperatives. Today Segment announced:
A platform for the privacy-first world
At the same time that businesses are accelerating their digital growth with new experiments and strategies, the external environment brings upon constantly shifting demands, such as consumer privacy regulations and expectations. Segment’s platform ensures enterprises are able to adapt and adjust to external market trends while continuing to focus on digital growth initiatives.
Today, the company also announced new platform updates that make it easy for companies to:
“The ongoing market shifts caused by the pandemic will have long-lasting implications for enterprises, making it crucial that they put the right digital foundation in place to power and support their future,” said Daniel Newman, Principal Analyst at Futurum Research. “Based upon our extensive research of the CDP landscape, we believe Segment’s new features and updates will help enterprises thrive as digital transformation continues to accelerate.”
