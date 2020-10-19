SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD ®, the innovation leader in health care technology, has been named one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces ™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. pMD ranked #13 based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.



“Best Workplaces like pMD have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

To determine the 100 Best Small and Medium Workplaces of 2020, Fortune partnered with global people analytics firm Great Place to Work to evaluated more than 60 survey criteria, including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“Our mission at pMD is to improve patient outcomes, and that process begins with supporting our dedicated and passionate employees,” said Philippe d'Offay, founder and CEO of pMD. “We’ve learned over the last two decades that when employees feel cared for, this sentiment reflects back into their work and in turn positively impacts the health care community. In order to ensure our employees reach their personal and professional goals, we have placed an emphasis on providing a collaborative work environment with a dynamic support network and easy access to leadership.”

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces. The health care industry is undergoing rapid change at the moment with the demand for telehealth playing a key role in reshaping how care is delivered. pMD was founded with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives; and in the midst of a global health crisis, the company finds itself able to do just that by offering reliable, and secure telemedicine tools to health care practitioners and patients.

pMD is always on the lookout for smart, talented, and driven people to join their amazing team. For more information about open positions, visit: https://www.pmd.com/careers

About pMD

pMD was founded more than 20 years ago with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives, and have developed a set of products and services to support this mission. pMD’s HIPAA-compliant software arms health care professionals with powerful, intuitive mobile tools that improve patient care. With pMD's secure communication, telehealth, and data capture platforms, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD or visit www.pmd.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Contact

Ari Brosowsky

PR Manager

ari@pmd.com