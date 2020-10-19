Altai Balance is a new blood sugar support formula with 19 high quality plant-based nutrients that are meant to detoxify and cleanse the body of toxins that are causing unbalanced blood sugar levels.

Wilmington, DE, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Balance is a new blood sugar support formula with 19 high quality plant-based nutrients that are meant to detoxify and cleanse the body of toxins that are causing unbalanced blood sugar levels. The natural anti-aging proprietary blend found in Altai Balance is causing quite a stir in the natural health community because the formula has strong associations with not only supporting healthy blood sugar levels, but also contributes to helping provide the recipe for a healthier heart, joints and brain.

Made available exclusively online only at the official website of AltaiBalance.com, the Altai Balance supplement ingredients are at the center of attention as this star-studded line up of herbal additions and superfood extracts contain no dangerous toxins or stimulants, while not being habit or tolerance forming. But as the creator of Altai Balance puts it during the presentation, is this the holy grail of health for balancing blood sugar levels naturally regardless of subpar dietary habits or even age, family history and genetics? Because the harsh reality of not controlling and managing blood sugar properly can result in the real threat of stabbing leg and feet nerve pain or vision loss or even heart disease.

It is time to review Altai Balance blood sugar support formula to see how it works, what the individual ingredients are, where the US Marine’s pinch method to reset blood sugar fits in and how to secure the lowest price possible with the best savings on this incredibly attractive, trendy and must-see supplement for balancing the body's ecosystem out one pill at a time.

What is Altai Balance?

Conceptualized and created by a former army sergeant, Brian Cooper, Altai Balance is described as a dietary supplement that might help to regulate blood sugar levels. Having experienced unwanted weight gain, chronic pain, and exhaustion in the past, Brian was eventually introduced to the Mongolia way of life. After following their rituals, he found that his energy levels reached all new heights and his blood sugar levels supposedly changed for the better. As a result, we have Altai Balance, a supplement that is trusted to address the root cause of fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Not making sense of the possible reasons why your blood sugar levels are on a constant flux? Are you on the brink of giving up? If so, there are many people who have to face such a challenge on a daily basis. One day, things might look okay, and the next, all hell breaks loose. It almost makes one wonder why he/she/they should have to compromise on their favorite treats if no changes are witnessed.

Having gone through similar symptoms, Brian Cooper strongly stands by his recently launched supplement called Altai Balance. As per the claims made, it has been formulated in such a way that leaves individuals appreciating all foods they once thought were not good to have. In fact, Brian insists that minimal needs to change in terms of lifestyle. Want in on the secrets? The following review will shed light on the potential Altai Balance has as a blood sugar balancer.

How does Altai Balance work?

Altai Balance has been formulated to reverse bodily damages caused by PM2.5 particles. More precisely, addressing these external toxins is trusted to rectify insulin resistance, deemed the culprit of unsteady blood sugar levels. Before assessing the implications of insulin resistance, it is imperative that we study the effects of PM2.5 particles.

PM2.5 is a tiny particulate matter classified as an air pollutant. Interestingly, its size makes it easy for it to enter and travel through the respiratory tract, lungs, throat, nose, and eyes, to name the least. When these organs and body parts are exposed to PM2.5, oxidative stress is said to be triggered, which in turn explains the issue of insulin resistance.

Insulin resistance can be thought of as a mother trying to tell her kids that their meals are ready, but instead of listening, the kids ignore her. To put things into a better context, when carbohydrates have been converted to glucose, the insulin hormone sends a message to all bodily parts that there required energy source is ready to be consumed. It could be the case that this specific signal sent by insulin was not picked up on; hence, the issue of insulin resistance. To make up for a potentially weak signal, the body instead produces more insulin, which only ends up adding to blood sugar levels.

Long story short, Altai Balance eliminates and resolves the damages caused by PM2.5, one of them being insulin resistance, so that individuals can better manage their blood sugar levels.

What ingredients are in Altai Balance?

Several ingredients have gone into the Altai Balance proprietary blend (212mg per serving). Below is a brief compilation of each ingredient’s contributions and things to deliberate on prior to ingestion:

Taurine

Taurine is a type of amino acid that is naturally found in different parts of the body. While amino acids are widely acclaimed as the founding support for protein production, the same cannot be said about taurine. When taken as a supplement, research suggests reducing blood sugar levels and preventing type 2 diabetes.

Licorice Root (Glycyrrhiza glabra)

Licorice is often found in all-natural blood support supplements because it allegedly carries hypoglycaemic properties. In other words, when it is consumed, it can help to lower blood sugar levels. This could also be due to the plant’s antioxidant and anti-diabetic properties.

Cinnamon (Cassia)

Cinnamon is derived from the barks of Cinnamomum trees. Though deemed an inexpensive alternative to the Ceylon type, the Cassia type is believed to house a rich antioxidant source. As a result, the body might be protected from oxidative stress, which is one of many reasons for insulin resistance. Luckily, this ingredient can also lower blood sugar levels by mimicking the role of the insulin hormone.

Yarrow

Commonly referred to as Achillea millefolium, yarrow is a yellow flowering plant that has been traditionally used to treat blood sugar levels, inflammation, and anxiety, among others. The reason for this rests in the simple fact that it contains inulin, which converts carbohydrates into fructose rather than glucose. The latter is what prevents blood sugar spikes after meals.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper appears in this ingredients list because of its active compound called capsaicin. While existing research is somewhat inconclusive, some positive effects worth mentioning here are capsaicin ability to help regulate blood sugar levels and to improve insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance.

Juniper Berries

Juniper berries resemble blueberries but are plumper in nature. To date, it has been highlighted for its rich source of vitamin C and strong antioxidant content. Though more research needs to be conducted on its anti-diabetic activity, it is an ingredient that has been traditionally used to treat diabetes and to increase good cholesterol in the body.

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf is a type of herb that has been used to maintain blood sugar levels. One way this ingredient seems to achieve such a result is by making sweet food taste less sweet. As a result, one can anticipate a reduction in related cravings. It might also play a role in establishing clear signals between insulin and the rest of the body.

Banaba

Banaba leaves are obtained from a tree that also nurtures pink flowers. Another ingredient that has been traditionally used in ancient medicine, Banaba is liked for its many properties, namely, its antioxidants, anti-diabetic and anti-obesity effects. Consequently, blood sugars can be better managed, weight loss goals met, and a bettered metabolism, among others.

Bitter Melon

Bitter melon is a popular prickly vegetable that is typically sauteed in South Asian cuisine. In fact, it is believed to carry many properties linked to the insulin hormone, which implies a better communication between insulin and the body. Moreover, carbohydrates-derived glucose might be efficiently distributed so that spikes to blood sugar is not witnessed.

White Mulberry Leaf Extract

Mulberry leaves are highly recommended as a superfood due to its nutrient-dense nature. When evaluating its contribution towards a balanced blood sugar level, mulberry is said to prevent insulin production to some extent. Specifically, it might even reduce the occurrence of blood sugar spikes after meals when it is taken daily.

Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)

ALA is a type of antioxidant that boosts insulin sensitivity. While this might sound like some damage may have occurred, insulin sensitivity is actually beneficial. In particular, when one’s insulin sensitivity is at the right levels, it simply implies that glucose is used effectively.

Vanadyl Sulfate

Vanadyl Sulfate is a dietary supplement that houses a trio of vanadium, sulfur, and oxygen. As for blood sugar support, anything high in vanadium is said to be linked to lower blood sugar levels, especially for those with type 2 diabetes. However, very little time has been spent on understanding this relationship, which makes arriving at a sound conclusion somewhat difficult.

Other vitamins and minerals included in the Altai Balance formula are:

Vitamin C (50mg): High in antioxidants, which can help to counteract the effects of free radical damage on blood sugar levels.

Vitamin E (5mg): Has been found to improve insulin activity while decreasing oxidative stress-related blood sugar spikes.

Biotin (300mg): May improve glucose levels, especially for those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Magnesium (50mg): An essential nutrient that has been tasked with regulating numerous body functions. People with a deficiency in magnesium are more likely to have blood sugar concerns.

Zinc (15mg): Helps with insulin production while strengthening the signal between the former and the rest of the body that relies on glucose.

Manganese (1mg): Some studies have concluded that low manganese content can give rise to glucose intolerance.

Chromium (250mg): This ingredient can help to increase insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels.

Altai Balance Ingredients

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

The spotlight is shone bright on Altai Balance and its ability to be a natural blood sugar support catalyst. But there are legitimate consumer concerns that should be properly addressed in order to fully understand the scope of this supplement on top of the ingredients reviewed above and the facts about the compelling story presenting Altai Balance. Here are the most popular questions regarding this popular blood sugar support supplement:

How should Altai Balance be taken?

As a dietary supplement, adults are recommended to take one capsule daily with food. For those who are taking any medications, a physician should be consulted first. Lastly, exceeding the suggested dose is frown upon, as it could lead to unwanted side effects.

Is Altai Balance safe?

Altai Balance is viewed as being generally safe because it acts as an all-natural multivitamin. Besides, it has been manufactured at an FDA-inspected facility abiding by GMP. Above all, Brian and his team have yet to receive any cases of side effects or health concerns.

What types of results can be anticipated from Altai Balance?

By consistently taking Altai Balance, individuals can anticipate sought-for weight loss results, suppressed appetite, glowing and polished skin, bettered sleep quality, and restored nails, hair, and joints health. That said, results may vary depending on each person’s health and body type.

Is it important to pair Altai Balance with a diet and exercise?

Though Brian and his team of experts seem to recommend taking part in regular exercise and a healthy diet, these factors are almost useless if the root cause for fluctuating blood sugar levels is not addressed. Ideally, the problem at hand should be rectified with this supplement first, and then the results should be maintained with appropriate and healthy habits.

How does the Altai Balance guarantee work?

Altai Balance comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If, for whatever reason, individuals find that this supplement is not as effective as it has been proposed, customer service can be contacted for a full refund. For more information on how to get the refund process started, send an email to contact@altaibalance.org.

How much does Altai Balance cost?

When placing an order for Altai Balance, individuals can choose to take or leave the following savings opportunity:

A 30-day supply of Altai Balance (one bottle): $49 each + applicable S&H

A 90-day supply of Altai Balance (three bottles): $39 each + applicable S&H

180-day supply of Altai Balance (six bottles): $34 each + applicable S&H

Final Thoughts

Altai Balance is a blood sugar support that aims to eliminate the root cause of fluctuating glucose levels. Namely, it resolves damages caused by pollutants on the insulin hormone, which is responsible for breaking down carbs into essential fuel (i.e., glucose). By combining science and tradition, Brian chose 12 ingredients, which all appear to focus on different ways to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

While the majority of them have been studied to some extent, there remains quite a few that have yet to be evaluated. Again, this might sound alarming at first, but the fact that the concentration of the ingredients fall at the lower end of the spectrum makes it safe to consider potentially. In all truth, it is rare to see a supplement with an extensive ingredients list offered at a relatively inexpensive price. To learn more about Altai Balance and the dangers of PM2.5 on the insulin hormone, click here.





