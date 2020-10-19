SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of a year of massive growth, Arkose Labs today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of two new executives, Mark Resnick as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, and Patrice Boffa as vice president, customer success.



“As we continue to grow, we are expanding our leadership team with outstanding executives who have deep industry experience.” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. “Mark brings more than 30 years of Silicon Valley high tech startup financial and operational experience, and he will lead all operations, finance and administration for the company. Patrice has decades of proven success in increasing revenues, improving margins and customer satisfaction. We look forward to their insight and expertise during this time when online fraud has reached unprecedented levels.”



Resnick served as CFO at a number of high-profile tech companies, including SignalFx, which was acquired by Splunk, and WePay, which was acquired by JP Morgan Chase & Co. He also served as COO and CFO at Vindicia, Transera Communications and Coremetrics.

“Arkose Labs is an extraordinary company doing groundbreaking work in the cybersecurity space, and I’m excited to help expand the company’s growth trajectory during this critical time,” said Resnick.

Boffa, who will serve as the vice president, customer success for Arkose Labs, spent 15 years at Akamai Technologies, where he launched value-added consulting to help customers achieve their strategies goals and increase their usage of Akamai products. Over the past year, Boffa worked at Hydrolix Inc., an early-stage startup with big ambitions to change the economics of high-density data for security and IT operations, playing a crucial role in setting the product through the alpha/beta and ready for a commercial launch.

“I look forward to fostering growth and building upon the strong customer relationships in my new position at Arkose Labs,” said Boffa.

