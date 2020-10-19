San Diego, CA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DJ is the heart of any party. They create every aspect of a great event, from the music to the mood, and without them, there isn’t a party at all.

BPM Supreme CEO and founder, Angel “AROCK” Castillo, comes from the DJ crowd (no pun intended). He’s hosted countless parties and events over the years, and knows exactly what a DJ needs to be successful. Part of a DJ’s success is having the music they need to be able to put together great mixes. He knew he had a significant entrepreneurial opportunity on his hands when he realized he could create a digital “record pool” to help DJs.



“I remember seeing the way the DJ could move the room when I was at a school dance. Just by choosing the right songs and mixing them in a certain way. I was immediately intrigued and knew I wanted to know everything there was to know about the lifestyle,” said AROCK.



Today, BPM Supreme, a company AROCK founded in 2006, leads the market in providing new releases, exclusive content, and various versions of new tracks to DJs, giving them the resources they need.



He explained to People, “It was very difficult for me to source my music and I didn't have a platform where I could browse, search, preview a song. All the labels sent everything via email, so I wanted to figure out a way to simplify that, not only for myself but for other DJs.”



BPM Supreme works as a go-between for record labels and DJs, helping to get music, tools, and resources to DJs at an affordable price.



As DigitalDJTips.com explains,



Record pools have always been a useful tool for working DJs, and this was especially true in the heyday of vinyl DJing. With music now being distributed, sold, and consumed online, digital DJ download services have filled in as de facto replacements for record pools. (Source: https://www.digitaldjtips.com/reviews/bpm-supreme-record-pool/)



In the past, DJs used vinyl records from record labels to introduce new music to crowds, in exchange for promotion of new and upcoming music. Now that music is largely digital, it’s much harder to quickly get this kind of music from record labels. BPM Supreme helps to eliminate this difficulty for the modern DJ.



As AROCK has done the work of putting together this incredible platform, he reflects on how he’s lived a true entrepreneurial lifestyle: he invested his own saved money into building a technology platform that has grown exponentially each year, serving a niche of DJs in need.



AROCK describes his journey in creating BPM Supreme to Thrive Global:



“When I first created BPM Supreme, the technology was brand new and a lot of people just didn’t understand what I was trying to create. It took about two years to completely develop the digital download platform, and then even longer to begin marketing and creating the brand you see today. There were moments when I wasn’t sure if what I was doing would work but something told me to just keep going. Now it’s been about 20 years in the industry and I can’t imagine my life any other way.”



AROCK explains how BPM Supreme has even developed an app that makes things easier for DJs: “Our app is going to revolutionize the way that DJs discover music. Not only will they find everything they already love about BPM Supreme in the app, but they’ll also have access to stream mixes, curated sets, and our entire library in HQ from anywhere.” (Source: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-podcasts/bpm-supreme-an-interview-with-the-founder-of-the-1-website-in-the-world-for-djs-angel-arock-castillo/)



AROCK also the brand’s two other music subscription services: BPM Latino, a Latin music-focused download service, and BPM Create, an online sample library built for music production and creative DJing.



BPM Create partnered with multi-platinum artist T-Pain on the “Wake Up Dead” Remix Contest for the platform’s launch this past August. This contest gave producers an opportunity to have a feature on T-Pain’s label, Nappy Boy Entertainment.



AROCK told HipHopDX, “During one of the most difficult times in the history of the music industry, T-Pain and I wanted to give back to artists and offer the artist community an opportunity to get creative even while staying at home. The contest aligned perfectly with the launch of our new online sample library, BPM Create.”



Today, BPM Supreme is the world’s foremost resource for DJs around the globe, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Thousands and thousands of DJs rely on AROCK’s platform to create the content they need, and his presence in the digital music world only continues to grow.



Keep up with AROCK on Instagram, Facebook, and Audiomack.



