Rogers Ignite Internet is most consistent broadband internet provider in Canada



Canada’s most trusted and most reliable wireless network delivers the highest consistency of any national wireless carrier¹

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced that Ignite Internet is the fastest fixed broadband provider in all provinces that it offers service including Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland confirmed by Ookla® Speedtest® results.

The results also showed that at a time when reliable, world-class connections are more important than ever, Rogers mobile and fixed broadband networks deliver the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network or internet provider in Canada. With Rogers networks, customers can connect more of their devices online at the same time, experience online entertainment in rich video quality, and work from home using advanced apps and services.

“Staying connected to work, school and entertainment has never been more important, so it is critical that we continue to invest in our networks to provide reliable, world-class connectivity to Canadians,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Rogers Communications. “The results, as verified by Ookla, show that Canadians can trust our award-winning networks to be there whenever they need to connect to what matters most.”

Ookla, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, aggregates millions of consumer-initiated tests through its app and website to measure mobile and internet consistency and speed. Ookla assesses the average of download and upload test results to rank network speed performance. Consistency Score measures what percentage of a provider's samples equals or exceeds both a download and upload threshold (mobile threshold: 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload; fixed threshold: 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload).

Today’s results are based on analysis by Ookla taken from July to September 2020. Rogers achieved the top fixed broadband average download speed of 224.52 Mbps in its cable footprint in Ontario. Rogers also achieved the top broadband internet Consistency Score™ of 88.04% and top national wireless network Consistency Score of 78.58%.

Rogers has invested $60 billion in its networks over the past 35 years. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut , the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study. This year, Rogers was also the first to launch 5G services in Canada, and today Rogers 5G offers more than 10x the coverage than any other carrier, reaching 130 towns and cities².

From Canada’s largest 5G network, to availability of up to 1 gigabit speeds on home internet, to its leading IPTV service, today’s announcement builds on Rogers legacy of innovation and helps keep more Canadians connected.

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

¹ Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers

² Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks