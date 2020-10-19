Data from NYU Langone Fertility Center Study Presented at American Society of Reproductive Medicine Annual Meeting

TRUMBULL, Conn. and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperSurgical and NYU Langone Fertility Center (NYULFC), part of The Prelude Network, announced today independent study results demonstrating increased ongoing pregnancy and live birth rates associated with the use of CooperSurgical's PGTai 2.0 technology to screen embryos for in vitro fertilization (IVF).1 This single-center study was conducted by NYULFC; and results were presented today at the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Virtual Scientific Congress.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) is performed on embryos produced through IVF; it provides genetic information to help identify embryos that are more likely to result in a successful pregnancy. PGTai 2.0 is an advancement in PGT-A testing that utilizes artificial intelligence to increase objectivity of this screening process.

“This research moves us an important step closer to our goal of increased live births, improved pregnancy outcomes and further reduction of multiples in pregnancy through greater confidence in single embryo transfer,” said James A. Grifo, M.D., Ph.D., Director, NYU Langone Fertility Center.

An estimated 48.5 million couples – approximately 15% of couples -- are affected by infertility worldwide.2 80,000 babies were born with IVF in 2017 in the United States3 and more than one million babies were born in the period 1987 to 2015 in the United States as a result of IVF.4

“The study is a demonstration of CooperSurgical’s commitment to developing the most advanced technology in the field of genetic testing to advance reproductive medicine and help families,” said Tony Gordon, Vice President of Business Development, CooperGenomics. “By applying artificial intelligence in the PGTaism2.0 technology, we leverage mathematical algorithms derived from real-world data to achieve objective embryo assessment.”

About the Study

The retrospective study included data from more than 700 patients in the NYU Langone Fertility Center in New York, N.Y.

The study compared results from three next generation sequencing (NGS) genetic tests: Standard NGS, NGS with first generation artificial intelligence (PGTai 1.0 Technology Platform) and NGS with second generation artificial intelligence (PGTai 2.0 Technology Platform). The ongoing pregnancy and live birth rates significantly increased by a relative 13 percent in the PGTai 2.0 group as compared to subjective and prior methodologies.

Study results also suggest that the increase in ongoing pregnancy and live births may be linked to improvements in several preceding IVF outcomes (implantation rates, clinical pregnancy rates and pregnancy loss).

About NYU Langone Fertility Center

NYU Langone Fertility Center provides world class science and exceptional clinical care to patients seeking fertility treatment. For over 25 years, the Fertility Center has been on a mission to help educate women and men about their reproductive health, and to deliver data-driven guidance at each step in the fertility care process. NYU Langone Fertility Center is proud to serve all families with compassionate, individualized, and cost-effective treatment options.

The Fertility Center has helped thousands of patients realize their dreams of having a family, and its dedicated physicians have over 125 years of collective experience performing IVF. Each physician is certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and many of its physicians also hold Professor or Assistant Professor positions within the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone Health. While they are physicians first and foremost, the Fertility Center’s physicians are also active participants in clinical research to advance the safety, success, and affordability of fertility care.

About CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical is a leader in delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. Its experience working with embryologists and IVF professionals across the globe, and offering a portfolio of products for the entire ART process, means that it can help meet the exacting needs of ART clinics.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO). CooperSurgical headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women’s health care clinicians. More information can be found at fertility.coopersurgical.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

