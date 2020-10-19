ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 financial results will be released on Monday, November 2, 2020, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (866) 385-4179 (domestic) or (210) 874-7775 (international). The conference ID number is 7132159. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on November 9, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 7132159.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is an advertising platform in banks' digital channels. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

