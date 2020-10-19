DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2020 Third Quarter Highlights

For the third quarter of 2020, net income available to common stockholders was $22.0 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.89.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.91 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which exclude transaction costs related to the acquisition of Transport Financial Solutions (“TFS”), net of taxes.

On July 8, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets (the “TFS Acquisition”) of Transport Financial Solutions (“TFS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"). Details of the TFS Acquisition can be found in our SEC Form 8-K filed on July 13, 2020. On September 23, 2020, we entered into an Account Management Agreement, Amendment to Purchase Agreement and Mutual Release (the “Agreement”) with Covenant Transport Solutions, LLC (“CTS”) and CVLG the details of which can be found in our SEC Form 8-K filed on September 23, 2020. The TFS Acquisition and subsequent Agreement resulted in our acquisition of $101.9 million of net factored receivables, a purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) allowance for credit loss (“ACL”) of $37.4 million, an indemnification asset of $31.2 million, a net deferred tax asset of $1.4 million, and $8.0 million of intangible assets including $4.5 million of goodwill. Total consideration paid was $105.1 million. Further details regarding the transaction can be found in the appendix to the accompanying investor deck.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we recorded a $0.3 million benefit to total credit loss expense, comprised of a $0.4 million benefit to credit loss expense related to our loan portfolio and $0.1 million of credit loss expense related to held to maturity securities. Credit loss expense related to off balance sheet loan commitments was insignificant for the quarter. Regarding the $0.4 million benefit to credit loss expense on our loan portfolio: Our macroeconomic forecasts did not change materially from the prior quarter and resulted in credit loss expense of approximately $0.6 million. Changes in the volume and mix of our loan portfolio provided a benefit of $1.7 million to credit loss expense. Net charge offs were $0.7 million and the increase in non-purchase credit deteriorated specific reserves was $0.1 million. Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 64 basis points during the quarter to 1.88% at September 30, 2020. We recorded PCD specific reserves of $37.4 million during the quarter on the Over-Formula Advance Portfolio obtained through the TFS Acquisition, which contributed 77 basis points to the ratio at September 30, 2020. The PCD reserves were recorded through purchase accounting and had no impact on our credit loss expense for the quarter.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s balance sheet reflected short-term deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $103.0 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of September 30, 2020, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.7 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company carried 2,080 PPP loans representing a balance of $223.2 million classified as commercial loans. The Company has received approximately $7.7 million in total fees from the SBA, $1.2 million and $2.6 million of which were recognized in earnings during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 5.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Included in noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was a $3.1 million gain on sale of securities and a $2.0 million gain recognized on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG resulting from the Agreement. These gains were partially offset by a $0.7 million loss recognized on the donation of a branch to a local municipality during the same period.

Total loans held for investment increased $459.6 million, or 10.5%, to $4.853 billion at September 30, 2020. Average loans for the quarter increased $116.4 million, or 2.6%, to $4.526 billion. The increase in total loans reflects $107.5 million of factored receivables purchased through the TFS Acquisition. Excluding the TFS Acquisition, organic growth in factored receivables was $347.2 million, or 61.8%, during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Triumph Business Capital and TriumphPay processed a combined $2.920 billion in invoice payments for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.984 billion with an average invoice size of $1,931. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $1,787.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, TriumphPay processed 1,364,606 invoices paying 57,953 distinct carriers a total of $1.161 billion.



Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment increased $459.6 million, or 10.5%, during the third quarter to $4.853 billion at September 30, 2020. The national lending portfolio increased $118.9 million, or 11.1%, to $1,187.8 million, the commercial finance portfolio increased $461.9 million, or 37.7%, to $1.687 billion, and the community banking portfolio decreased $121.2 million, or 5.8%, to $1.978 billion during the quarter. The increase in total loans and the commercial finance portfolio reflects $107.5 million of factored receivables purchased through the TFS Acquisition.

Total deposits were $4.248 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $185.8 million, or 4.6%, in the third quarter of 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 31% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 69% of total deposits at September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $74.4 million compared to $64.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were up 53 bps from the prior quarter to 7.05%. The average cost of our total deposits was 0.56% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 0.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were 1.52% of total assets at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.20% of total assets at June 30, 2020. Approximately 17 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2020 consisted of $10.0 million of the Over-Formula Advance Portfolio obtained through TFS Acquisition which represents the portion that not covered by CVLG’s indemnification.

The ratio of past due to total loans increased to 2.40% at September 30, 2020 from 1.50% at June 30, 2020. Approximately 79 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2020 consisted of $38.5 million of past due factored receivables related to the Over-Formula Advance Portfolio. We recorded total net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.02% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $1.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $10.5 million compared to $20.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the gain on sale of TPF, we earned adjusted noninterest income of $10.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, non-interest expense totaled $55.3 million. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $52.7 million. Excluding the transaction costs related to the TFS acquisition, we incurred adjusted noninterest expense of $54.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Todd Ritterbusch, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk201020.html. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our products and services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our possible future acquisitions, and the risks that our prior and possible future acquisitions make it more difficult for investors to evaluate our business, financial condition and results of operations, and impairs our ability to accurately forecast our future performance; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC, insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.





As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,039,697 Loans held for investment $ 4,852,911 $ 4,393,311 $ 4,320,548 $ 4,194,512 $ 4,209,417 $ 4,852,911 $ 4,209,417 Deposits $ 4,248,101 $ 4,062,332 $ 3,682,015 $ 3,789,906 $ 3,697,833 $ 4,248,101 $ 3,697,833 Net income available to common stockholders $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 30,995 $ 41,835 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 1.65 % 0.99 % (0.36 %) 1.31 % 1.17 % 0.80 % 1.20 % Return on average total equity 13.24 % 8.86 % (2.85 %) 10.24 % 8.79 % 6.63 % 8.63 % Return on average common equity 13.61 % 8.94 % (2.85 %) 10.24 % 8.79 % 6.62 % 8.63 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 19.43 % 12.96 % (4.09 %) 14.54 % 12.56 % 9.51 % 12.38 % Yield on loans(2) 7.05 % 6.52 % 7.22 % 7.48 % 7.63 % 6.92 % 7.85 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.79 % 1.08 % 1.34 % 1.45 % 1.49 % 1.07 % 1.39 % Cost of total deposits 0.56 % 0.79 % 1.05 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 0.79 % 1.11 % Cost of total funds 0.67 % 0.85 % 1.23 % 1.35 % 1.41 % 0.90 % 1.36 % Net interest margin(2) 5.83 % 5.11 % 5.63 % 5.72 % 5.85 % 5.52 % 5.99 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 3.23 % 2.40 % 3.88 % 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.14 % 3.67 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.88 % 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.37 % 3.67 % Efficiency ratio 65.15 % 62.56 % 78.24 % 70.15 % 71.93 % 68.07 % 71.29 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 64.18 % 70.75 % 78.24 % 70.15 % 71.93 % 70.61 % 71.29 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans(4) 2.40 % 1.50 % 1.99 % 1.74 % 1.91 % 2.40 % 1.91 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.17 % 1.27 % 1.26 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.17 % 1.00 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.52 % 1.20 % 1.09 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 1.52 % 0.91 % ACL to non-performing loans(5) 159.67 % 97.66 % 82.37 % 71.63 % 75.58 % 159.67 % 75.58 % ACL to total loans(5) 1.88 % 1.24 % 1.04 % 0.69 % 0.76 % 1.88 % 0.76 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(6) 10.75 % 9.98 % 9.62 % 10.03 % 10.37 % 10.75 % 10.37 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6) 10.32 % 10.57 % 9.03 % 10.29 % 10.08 % 10.32 % 10.08 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6) 8.72 % 8.84 % 8.24 % 9.46 % 9.26 % 8.72 % 9.26 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5) 12.94 % 13.44 % 11.63 % 12.76 % 11.79 % 12.94 % 11.79 % Total equity to total assets 11.89 % 11.69 % 11.01 % 12.58 % 12.57 % 11.89 % 12.57 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 8.09 % 7.84 % 7.77 % 9.16 % 9.10 % 8.09 % 9.10 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 26.11 $ 25.28 $ 24.45 $ 25.50 $ 24.99 $ 26.11 $ 24.99 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.38 $ 17.59 $ 16.64 $ 17.88 $ 17.40 $ 18.38 $ 17.40 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.56 $ 1.28 $ 1.60 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 1.27 $ 1.59 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.91 $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.99 $ 1.59 Shares outstanding end of period 24,851,601 24,202,686 24,101,120 24,964,961 25,357,985 24,851,601 25,357,985



Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 288,278 $ 437,064 $ 208,414 $ 197,880 $ 115,043 Securities - available for sale 242,802 331,126 302,122 248,820 302,917 Securities - held to maturity 6,096 6,285 8,217 8,417 8,517 Equity securities 6,040 6,411 5,678 5,437 5,543 Loans held for sale 36,716 50,382 4,431 2,735 7,499 Loans held for investment 4,852,911 4,393,311 4,320,548 4,194,512 4,209,417 Allowance for credit losses (90,995 ) (54,613 ) (44,732 ) (29,092 ) (31,895 ) Loans, net 4,761,916 4,338,698 4,275,816 4,165,420 4,177,522 Assets held for sale — — 97,895 — — FHLB and other restricted stock 18,464 26,345 37,080 19,860 23,960 Premises and equipment, net 105,455 107,736 98,363 96,595 87,112 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 1,704 1,962 2,540 3,009 2,849 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 192,041 186,162 188,208 190,286 192,440 Bank-owned life insurance 41,440 41,298 41,122 40,954 40,724 Deferred tax asset, net 7,716 8,544 9,457 3,812 5,971 Other assets 128,119 75,480 74,386 77,072 69,600 Total assets $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,315,900 $ 1,120,949 $ 846,412 $ 809,696 $ 754,233 Interest bearing deposits 2,932,201 2,941,383 2,835,603 2,980,210 2,943,600 Total deposits 4,248,101 4,062,332 3,682,015 3,789,906 3,697,833 Customer repurchase agreements 14,192 6,732 3,693 2,033 14,124 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 435,000 455,000 850,000 430,000 530,000 Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility 223,713 223,809 — — — Subordinated notes 87,455 87,402 87,347 87,327 49,010 Junior subordinated debentures 39,944 39,816 39,689 39,566 39,443 Other liabilities 94,540 85,531 101,638 74,875 75,594 Total liabilities 5,142,945 4,960,622 4,764,382 4,423,707 4,406,004 EQUITY Preferred Stock 45,000 45,000 — — — Common stock 279 273 272 272 272 Additional paid-in-capital 488,094 472,795 474,441 473,251 472,368 Treasury stock, at cost (102,942 ) (102,888 ) (102,677 ) (67,069 ) (52,632 ) Retained earnings 258,254 236,249 222,809 229,030 212,321 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,157 5,442 (5,498 ) 1,106 1,364 Total stockholders' equity 693,842 656,871 589,347 636,590 633,693 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697



Unaudited consolidated statement of income:





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 48,774 $ 50,394 $ 48,323 $ 52,395 $ 50,249 $ 147,491 $ 143,253 Factored receivables, including fees 31,468 21,101 24,292 25,573 25,570 76,861 75,684 Securities 1,927 2,676 2,107 2,379 2,784 6,710 8,095 FHLB and other restricted stock 122 148 204 165 209 474 547 Cash deposits 73 79 488 659 603 640 2,403 Total interest income 82,364 74,398 75,414 81,171 79,415 232,176 229,982 Interest expense: Deposits 5,834 7,584 9,677 10,961 11,036 23,095 29,264 Subordinated notes 1,348 1,321 1,347 1,035 840 4,016 2,518 Junior subordinated debentures 462 554 646 687 719 1,662 2,223 Other borrowings 341 688 1,244 2,080 2,055 2,273 6,482 Total interest expense 7,985 10,147 12,914 14,763 14,650 31,046 40,487 Net interest income 74,379 64,251 62,500 66,408 64,765 201,130 189,495 Credit loss expense (benefit) (258 ) 13,609 20,298 382 2,865 33,649 7,560 Net interest income after credit loss expense 74,637 50,642 42,202 66,026 61,900 167,481 181,935 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,470 573 1,588 1,889 1,937 3,631 5,243 Card income 2,091 1,941 1,800 1,943 2,015 5,832 5,930 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (41 ) (101 ) (257 ) 50 (56 ) (399 ) 301 Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 3,109 63 38 39 19 3,210 22 Fee income 1,402 1,304 1,686 1,686 1,624 4,392 4,755 Insurance commissions 990 864 1,051 1,092 1,247 2,905 3,127 Gain on sale of subsidiary — 9,758 — — — 9,758 — Other 1,472 5,627 1,571 1,967 956 8,670 3,525 Total non-interest income 10,493 20,029 7,477 8,666 7,742 37,999 22,903 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 31,651 30,804 30,722 29,586 28,717 93,177 83,276 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 5,574 4,964 5,182 4,667 4,505 15,720 13,529 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 360 495 315 (302 ) (2 ) 1,170 600 Professional fees 3,265 1,651 2,107 1,904 1,969 7,023 5,384 Amortization of intangible assets 2,141 2,046 2,078 2,154 2,228 6,265 6,977 Advertising and promotion 1,105 1,151 1,292 1,347 1,379 3,548 4,779 Communications and technology 5,569 5,444 5,501 5,732 5,382 16,514 15,244 Other 5,632 6,171 7,556 7,573 7,975 19,359 21,634 Total non-interest expense 55,297 52,726 54,753 52,661 52,153 162,776 151,423 Net income (loss) before income tax 29,833 17,945 (5,074 ) 22,031 17,489 42,704 53,415 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,929 4,505 (624 ) 5,322 3,172 10,810 11,580 Net income (loss) $ 22,904 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 31,894 $ 41,835 Dividends on preferred stock (899 ) — — — — (899 ) — Net income available to common stockholders $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 30,995 $ 41,835



Earnings per share:





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Basic Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 30,995 $ 41,835 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,592,092 23,987,049 24,314,329 25,089,447 25,621,054 24,298,897 26,228,499 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.56 $ 1.28 $ 1.60 Diluted Net income (loss) to common stockholders - diluted $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 30,995 $ 41,835 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,592,092 23,987,049 24,314,329 25,089,447 25,621,054 24,298,897 26,228,499 Dilutive effects of: Assumed exercises of stock options 48,102 38,627 — 69,865 60,068 53,232 61,054 Restricted stock awards 67,907 37,751 — 70,483 45,631 65,893 40,572 Restricted stock units 18,192 4,689 — 13,264 3,045 15,198 57 Performance stock units - market based 76,095 6,326 — 11,803 4,673 30,995 1,558 Performance stock units - performance based — — — — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,802,388 24,074,442 24,314,329 25,254,862 25,734,471 24,464,215 26,331,740 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 1.27 $ 1.59 Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Stock options 98,513 148,528 225,055 66,019 67,023 98,513 67,023 Restricted stock awards — 109,834 147,748 — 3,209 — 3,209 Restricted stock units — 38,801 55,228 — — — 54,077 Performance stock units - market based — 76,461 67,707 55,228 55,228 — 55,228 Performance stock units - performance based 261,125 262,625 254,000 254,000 — 261,125 —



Loans held for investment summarized as of:





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Commercial real estate $ 762,531 $ 910,261 $ 985,757 $ 1,046,961 $ 1,115,559 Construction, land development, land 244,512 213,617 198,050 160,569 164,186 1-4 family residential properties 164,785 168,707 169,703 179,425 186,405 Farmland 110,966 125,259 133,579 154,975 161,447 Commercial 1,536,903 1,518,656 1,412,822 1,342,683 1,369,505 Factored receivables 1,016,337 561,576 661,100 619,986 599,651 Consumer 17,106 18,450 20,326 21,925 24,967 Mortgage warehouse 999,771 876,785 739,211 667,988 587,697 Total loans $ 4,852,911 $ 4,393,311 $ 4,320,548 $ 4,194,512 $ 4,209,417



Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Commercial - Equipment $ 509,849 $ 487,145 $ 479,483 $ 461,555 $ 429,412 Commercial - Asset-based lending 160,711 176,235 245,001 168,955 247,026 Factored receivables 1,016,337 561,576 661,100 619,986 599,651 Commercial finance $ 1,686,897 $ 1,224,956 $ 1,385,584 $ 1,250,496 $ 1,276,089 Commercial finance % of total loans 35 % 28 % 32 % 30 % 30 %



National lending loans are further summarized below:





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Mortgage warehouse $ 999,771 $ 876,785 $ 739,211 $ 667,988 $ 587,697 Commercial - Liquid credit 188,034 192,118 172,380 81,353 37,386 Commercial - Premium finance — — — 101,015 101,562 National lending $ 1,187,805 $ 1,068,903 $ 911,591 $ 850,356 $ 726,645 National lending % of total loans 24 % 24 % 21 % 20 % 17 %



Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Average community banking $ 2,047,059 $ 2,111,615 $ 2,041,256 $ 2,170,149 $ 2,193,533 Average commercial finance 1,480,593 1,259,584 1,292,749 1,260,000 1,208,823 Average national lending 998,411 1,038,476 711,837 704,244 541,367 Average total loans $ 4,526,063 $ 4,409,675 $ 4,045,842 $ 4,134,393 $ 3,943,723 Community banking yield 5.05 % 5.23 % 5.67 % 5.89 % 5.79 % Commercial finance yield 11.23 % 10.21 % 11.00 % 11.64 % 12.31 % National lending yield 4.98 % 4.67 % 4.80 % 4.96 % 4.63 % Total loan yield 7.05 % 6.52 % 7.22 % 7.48 % 7.63 %



Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Factored receivable period end balance $ 948,987,000 $ 528,379,000 $ 641,366,000 $ 573,372,000 $ 562,009,000 Yield on average receivable balance 15.65 % 15.48 % 16.13 % 17.20 % 18.23 % Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.39 % 0.36 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 88 % 85 % 80 % 81 % 83 % Interest income, including fees $ 30,068,000 $ 20,387,000 $ 23,497,000 $ 24,813,000 $ 24,869,000 Non-interest income(1) 1,157,000 1,072,000 1,296,000 1,154,000 1,291,000 Factored receivable total revenue 31,225,000 21,459,000 24,793,000 25,967,000 26,160,000 Average net funds employed 694,170,000 477,112,000 537,138,000 524,546,000 494,198,000 Yield on average net funds employed 17.89 % 18.09 % 18.56 % 19.64 % 21.00 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 1,984,490,000 $ 1,238,465,000 $ 1,450,618,000 $ 1,489,538,000 $ 1,450,905,000 Number of invoices purchased 1,027,839 812,902 878,767 896,487 890,986 Average invoice size $ 1,931 $ 1,524 $ 1,651 $ 1,662 $ 1,628 Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,787 $ 1,378 $ 1,481 $ 1,507 $ 1,497 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 5,181 $ 4,486 $ 4,061 $ 3,891 $ 3,467

(1) September 30, 2020 balance excludes the $2.0 million gain recognized on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG resulting from the amended TFS acquisition agreement.





Deposits summarized as of:





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Non-interest bearing demand $ 1,315,900 $ 1,120,949 $ 846,412 $ 809,696 $ 754,233 Interest bearing demand 634,272 648,309 583,445 580,323 587,123 Individual retirement accounts 94,933 97,388 101,743 104,472 108,593 Money market 384,476 397,914 412,376 497,105 424,162 Savings 405,954 391,624 367,163 363,270 356,368 Certificates of deposit 857,514 937,766 1,056,012 1,084,425 1,120,850 Brokered time deposits 344,986 258,378 314,864 350,615 346,504 Other brokered deposits 210,066 210,004 — — — Total deposits $ 4,248,101 $ 4,062,332 $ 3,682,015 $ 3,789,906 $ 3,697,833



Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:





September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 224,958 $ 73 0.13 % $ 262,615 $ 79 0.12 % Taxable securities 259,470 1,674 2.57 % 303,519 2,400 3.18 % Tax-exempt securities 39,847 253 2.53 % 43,796 276 2.53 % FHLB and other restricted stock 22,121 122 2.19 % 36,375 148 1.64 % Loans 4,526,063 80,242 7.05 % 4,409,675 71,495 6.52 % Total interest earning assets $ 5,072,459 $ 82,364 6.46 % $ 5,055,980 $ 74,398 5.92 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 446,249 431,092 Total assets $ 5,518,708 $ 5,487,072 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 635,287 $ 207 0.13 % $ 630,023 $ 287 0.18 % Individual retirement accounts 95,962 300 1.24 % 100,211 359 1.44 % Money market 385,620 263 0.27 % 398,276 363 0.37 % Savings 400,102 152 0.15 % 382,521 144 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 905,075 3,782 1.66 % 1,008,644 5,055 2.02 % Brokered time deposits 247,928 941 1.51 % 301,262 1,374 1.83 % Other brokered deposits 251,701 189 0.30 % 4,670 2 0.17 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,921,675 5,834 0.79 % 2,825,607 7,584 1.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 255,163 143 0.22 % 678,225 572 0.34 % Subordinated notes 87,425 1,348 6.13 % 87,368 1,321 6.08 % Junior subordinated debentures 39,874 462 4.61 % 39,745 554 5.61 % Other borrowings 236,297 198 0.33 % 137,045 116 0.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,540,434 $ 7,985 0.90 % $ 3,767,990 $ 10,147 1.08 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,213,494 1,038,979 Other liabilities 76,453 69,845 Total equity 688,327 610,258 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,518,708 $ 5,487,072 Net interest income $ 74,379 $ 64,251 Interest spread 5.56 % 4.84 % Net interest margin 5.83 % 5.11 %

Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.

Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.

Average rates have been annualized.



Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:





As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 30,995 $ 41,835 Transaction costs 827 — — — — 827 — Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — (9,758 ) — — — (9,758 ) — Tax effect of adjustments (197 ) 2,451 — — — 2,254 — Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 22,635 $ 6,133 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 24,318 $ 41,835 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,802,388 24,074,442 24,314,329 25,254,862 25,734,471 24,464,215 26,331,740 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.91 $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.99 $ 1.59 Average total stockholders' equity $ 688,327 $ 610,258 $ 627,369 $ 647,546 $ 646,041 $ 642,151 $ 647,787 Average preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (5,934 ) — — — (17,080 ) — Average total common stockholders' equity 643,327 604,324 627,369 647,546 646,041 625,071 647,787 Average goodwill and other intangibles (192,682 ) (187,255 ) (189,359 ) (191,551 ) (193,765 ) (189,776 ) (196,035 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 450,645 $ 417,069 $ 438,010 $ 455,995 $ 452,276 $ 435,295 $ 451,752 Net income available to common stockholders $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 30,995 $ 41,835 Average tangible common equity 450,645 417,069 438,010 455,995 452,276 435,295 451,752 Return on average tangible common equity 19.43 % 12.96 % (4.09 %) 14.54 % 12.56 % 9.51 % 12.38 % Net interest income $ 74,379 $ 64,251 $ 62,500 $ 66,408 $ 64,765 $ 201,130 $ 189,495 Non-interest income 10,493 20,029 7,477 8,666 7,742 37,999 22,903 Operating revenue 84,872 84,280 69,977 75,074 72,507 239,129 212,398 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — (9,758 ) — — — (9,758 ) — Adjusted operating revenue $ 84,872 $ 74,522 $ 69,977 $ 75,074 $ 72,507 $ 229,371 $ 212,398 Non-interest expenses $ 55,297 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 162,776 $ 151,423 Transaction costs (827 ) — — — — (827 ) — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 54,470 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 161,949 $ 151,423 Adjusted efficiency ratio 64.18 % 70.75 % 78.24 % 70.15 % 71.93 % 70.61 % 71.29 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 55,297 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 162,776 $ 151,423 Transaction costs (827 ) — — — — (827 ) — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 54,470 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 161,949 $ 151,423 Total non-interest income $ 10,493 $ 20,029 $ 7,477 $ 8,666 $ 7,742 $ 37,999 $ 22,903 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — (9,758 ) — — — (9,758 ) — Adjusted non-interest income $ 10,493 $ 10,271 $ 7,477 $ 8,666 $ 7,742 $ 28,241 $ 22,903 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 43,977 $ 42,455 $ 47,276 $ 43,995 $ 44,411 $ 133,708 $ 128,520 Average total assets $ 5,518,708 $ 5,487,072 $ 4,906,547 $ 5,050,860 $ 4,840,540 $ 5,304,903 $ 4,680,234 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.88 % 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.37 % 3.67 % Total stockholders' equity $ 693,842 $ 656,871 $ 589,347 $ 636,590 $ 633,693 $ 693,842 $ 633,693 Preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (45,000 ) — — — (45,000 ) — Total common stockholders' equity 648,842 611,871 589,347 636,590 633,693 648,842 633,693 Goodwill and other intangibles (192,041 ) (186,162 ) (188,208 ) (190,286 ) (192,440 ) (192,041 ) (192,440 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 456,801 $ 425,709 $ 401,139 $ 446,304 $ 441,253 $ 456,801 $ 441,253 Common shares outstanding 24,851,601 24,202,686 24,101,120 24,964,961 25,357,985 24,851,601 25,357,985 Tangible book value per share $ 18.38 $ 17.59 $ 16.64 $ 17.88 $ 17.40 $ 18.38 $ 17.40 Total assets at end of period $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,039,697 Goodwill and other intangibles (192,041 ) (186,162 ) (188,208 ) (190,286 ) (192,440 ) (192,041 ) (192,440 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 5,644,746 $ 5,431,331 $ 5,165,521 $ 4,870,011 $ 4,847,257 $ 5,644,746 $ 4,847,257 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 8.09 % 7.84 % 7.77 % 9.16 % 9.10 % 8.09 % 9.10 %





1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Loan discount accretion $ 4,104 $ 2,139 $ 2,134 $ 1,555 $ 1,159 $ 8,377 $ 4,013





3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets. 4) Past due ratio has been revised to exclude nonaccrual loans with contractual payments less than 30 days past due. 5) Beginning January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was calculated in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses” (“ASC 326”). 6) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tbkbank.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication

atavackoli@tbkbank.com

214-365-6930