NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 7th Analyst and Investor Shipping Forum as a Digital Forum on Wednesday, October 21 & Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:00am – 4:00pm EEST (GMT + 3). The event is held in cooperation with NYSE and Nasdaq, and as part of the “Posidonia Web Forums Week”.



This Forum pays tribute to the significance, dominance and resilience of Greek Shipping. This event, unique in its structure and format, features exclusively on the various panels Greek shipowners – principals from private and publicly listed companies. They will share their insight on critical industry issues with a global audience, as the event targets the broader global maritime community.

Greek Shipping is the global leader in terms of ownership, contributing greatly to the global economy and commerce. Greek shipowners have gained the reputation of astute operators who are experts in taking advantage of market cycles.

Beyond the significant contribution to the Greek economy, Greek Shipping has also contributed to the economies of several other countries, as Greeks shipowners have been customers and trading partners of a wide array of businesses around the world.

This event features the Though Leadership of Greek Shipping on Global Industry Issues.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

H.E. Ioannis Plakiotakis, Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy, Hellenic Republic



PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

The Greek Shipping Miracle – A Journey in Time

The Development of the Greek Shipping Cluster

European Union Maritime Policy & its Effect on the European and Global Merchant Fleet

Shipping in the Post Covid-19 Era - Has the Pandemic Brought Changes That Will Stay?

Fleet Renewal – Building the Ships of the Future

Positioning Greece As a Maritime, Transportation & Logistics Hub

Geopolitics, World Trade and Shipping

Shipping – Contribution to Society

Embracing the Technological Revolution

Shipping & The Environment

Shipping & Capital – Alternative Sources & Options – The Public / Private Dilemma

Maritime Education – Encouraging a Maritime Career for the Younger Generation

Looking Through A Crystal Ball - The Future of Shipping – Business & Investment Opportunities Across Shipping Segments

The Rebirth of Greek Shipbuilding - a Presentation by ONEX

The New Generation – Ensuring Continuity - Looking Ahead With Confidence



PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES

Publicly Listed Companies

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP)

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)

Diana Shipping Inc.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG)

Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Eurodry

Global Ship Lease

Navios Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM)

Pyxis Tankers

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)



Private Companies

A.M. Nomikos

Alberta Ship Management

Ariston Navigation Corp.

Capital Maritime

Columbia Shipmanagement

Common Progress Co.

ContShips Mgt

Dynacom/Dynagas/Sea Traders

Eastern Mediterranean Maritime

Fafalios Shipping

Forward Ships

Franco Compania Naviera

Goldenport Holdings

Goodbulk

Interunity Management Corporation

Laskaridis Shipping/Lavinia

Lemissoler Navigation

Palomar

Phoenix Shipping & Trading

Prime Marine

Prominence Maritime

Super Eco Tankers Management

Technomar

The Signal Group

Tsakos Columbia Shipmanagement S.A

Tsavliris Salvage Group

TARGET AUDIENCE

This Forum is addressed among others to Ship Managers, Shipowners, Ship Operators, Shipbrokers, Commercial and Investment Bankers, Charterers, Classification Societies, Commodity and Energy Traders, Environmental Maritime Organizations, Industry Associations, Government and Non-Governmental Organizations, Financial and Trade Media, Institutional Investors, P&I Executives, Lawyers and Insurers, Market Analysts and Consultants, Private Equity Firms and offshore industry entities

