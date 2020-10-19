NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 7th Analyst and Investor Shipping Forum as a Digital Forum on Wednesday, October 21 & Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:00am – 4:00pm EEST (GMT + 3). The event is held in cooperation with NYSE and Nasdaq, and as part of the “Posidonia Web Forums Week”.
This Forum pays tribute to the significance, dominance and resilience of Greek Shipping. This event, unique in its structure and format, features exclusively on the various panels Greek shipowners – principals from private and publicly listed companies. They will share their insight on critical industry issues with a global audience, as the event targets the broader global maritime community.
Greek Shipping is the global leader in terms of ownership, contributing greatly to the global economy and commerce. Greek shipowners have gained the reputation of astute operators who are experts in taking advantage of market cycles.
Beyond the significant contribution to the Greek economy, Greek Shipping has also contributed to the economies of several other countries, as Greeks shipowners have been customers and trading partners of a wide array of businesses around the world.
This event features the Though Leadership of Greek Shipping on Global Industry Issues.
KEYNOTE SPEAKER
PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS
FORUM FEATURES
PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES
Publicly Listed Companies
Private Companies
TARGET AUDIENCE
This Forum is addressed among others to Ship Managers, Shipowners, Ship Operators, Shipbrokers, Commercial and Investment Bankers, Charterers, Classification Societies, Commodity and Energy Traders, Environmental Maritime Organizations, Industry Associations, Government and Non-Governmental Organizations, Financial and Trade Media, Institutional Investors, P&I Executives, Lawyers and Insurers, Market Analysts and Consultants, Private Equity Firms and offshore industry entities
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.
