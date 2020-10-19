Sigyn is Focused on the Treatment of Sepsis and Other Life-Threatening Inflammatory Conditions That are Not Addressed with Approved Drug Therapies



Trading to Commence Tomorrow Under the Ticker Symbol “SIGY”

San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions, today announced the completion of its previously disclosed merger with Reign Resources Corporation (OTCMarkets: RGNP). The new combined company will operate under the name Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (Sigyn) and will commence trading tomorrow, October 20th under the ticker symbol SIGY.

Sigyn was established to address a significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome (“the Cytokine Storm”), a hyperactive immune response that can induce multiple organ failure and cause death. The annual market opportunity for a therapeutic strategy to prevent or mitigate the Cytokine Storm exceeds $20 billion.

Sigyn Therapy™ is a development-stage blood purification therapy created to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions, including sepsis, the #1 cause of in-hospital deaths. Mechanistically, Sigyn Therapy is designed to deplete the presence of a broad-spectrum of inflammatory factors from the human circulatory system. This includes pro-inflammatory cytokines, cytokine aggregates, endotoxin and larger CytoVesicles that transport cytokines and other inflammatory cargos in the bloodstream.

Beyond sepsis, Cytokine Storm related therapeutic opportunities may include, but are not limited to virus-induced Cytokine Storm (a leading cause of COVID-19 deaths), bacteria-induced Cytokine Storm, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute forms of liver failure, including hepatic encephalopathy. Sigyn Therapy may also be a candidate to stabilize or extend the life of patients waiting for the identification of a matched liver for transplantation. In such a scenario, Sigyn Therapy™ would serve as a bridge-to-liver transplant. Cytokine Storm Syndrome may also be induced by trauma, severe burns, acute pancreatitis, adverse drug reactions, cancer immunotherapies, cancer cachexia, acute kidney injury (AKI) and severe pneumonia.

“The completion of this merger fulfills our objective to establish Sigyn Therapeutics as a publicly-traded company,” stated Sigyn Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce. “To further the advancement of Sigyn Therapy, we are initiating a series of studies to reinforce the capability of our technology and to support our regulatory milestone objective to submit an Investigation Device Exemption (IDE) to The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021.”

Mr. Joyce has two decades of public company CEO and corporate board leadership experience. Specific to blood purification therapies, Mr. Joyce is the founder, former Chairman and CEO of Aethlon Medical, a company he navigated from a single shareholder start-up to Nasdaq-traded Company with 8000+ shareholders. During his tenure at Aethlon, Mr. Joyce oversaw the development of the Hemopurifier®, a first-in-class blood purification technology to address life-threatening viruses and cancer-promoting exosomes. Under his leadership, the Hemopurifier® became the first therapeutic candidate to be awarded two FDA “Breakthrough Device” designations and was the first and only device to receive “Emergency Use Authorization” (EAU) approval from both the FDA and Health Canada to treat Ebola virus. Time Magazine named the Hemopurifier® one of the “11 Most Remarkable Advances in Healthcare” and designated the device to its “Top 25 Best Inventions” award list.

Sigyn Therapy was developed by Mr. Joyce and Sigyn Chief Technical Officer, Craig Roberts. Collectively, they have 50+ years of experience in the medical technology field and played instrumental roles in the development of three device technologies that have been cleared by the FDA to treat COVID-19 infected individuals.

In connection with the closing of the merger, Sigyn has approximately 34 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding with prior Sigyn equity-holders collectively owning approximately 75% of the combined company on a fully-diluted basis, and Reign equity-holders collectively owning approximately 25% of the combined company on a fully-diluted basis.

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage therapeutic technology company headquartered in San Diego, California USA.

Sigyn Therapy™ is a novel blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. Cytokine storm syndrome is the hallmark of sepsis, which is the most common cause of in-hospital deaths and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Virus induced cytokine storm (VICS) is associated with high mortality and is a leading cause of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) deaths. Other therapeutic opportunities include, but are not limited to bacteria induced cytokine storm (BICS), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute forms of liver failure, such as hepatic encephalopathy.

To learn more, visit www.SigynTherapeutics.com or www.SigynTherapy.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements

