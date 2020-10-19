Elevates MIS posterior fixation optionality



Robust instrumentation designed to treat more complex pathologies less invasively

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATEC), a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today the commercial release of the InVictus™ MIS Tower, an elegant and intuitive system designed for minimally invasive percutaneous fixation. InVictus MIS Tower is the next evolution of InVictus™, ATEC’s comprehensive spinal fixation platform, engineered to treat a range of pathologies with intraoperative adaptability and surgical predictability through open, MIS, or hybrid approaches.

“The novel components designed into the InVictus Platform are the result of ATEC being willing to invest where others won’t – in the procedural requirements that improve surgical outcomes,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The InVictus MIS Tower system is an important addition to our comprehensive posterior solution as it opens the door for surgeons to increasingly partner with ATEC for MIS degenerative and deformity applications. We are committed to continuing to develop differentiated, integrated solutions in order to expand surgeon adoption and loyalty, and to better serve patients.”

Developed to enhance the capability of percutaneous fixation systems, InVictus MIS Tower expands upon the foundational elements of the InVictus platform allowing for the treatment of more complex pathologies through a less disruptive manner. InVictus Tower features two low-profile removable towers, engineered to reliably stay secured to cannulated dual-lead polyaxial screws to improve control and to support long construct manipulation.

When paired with the SingleStep™ technique, the MIS Tower system extends the dependability and predictability of InVictus MIS fixation and can obviate the need for guide wires, which can lead to surgical complications. It seamlessly integrates with SafeOp™ Neural InformatiX System combined EMG technology to predictably deliver real-time, actionable information during pedicle preparation and screw insertion. InVictus MIS Tower also couples with InVictus MOD and InVictus OPEN to streamline in situ tulip attachment, acting as an efficient guide for reliable rod passage and adapting intraoperatively to the surgical requirements of any procedure.

Tyler G. Smith, MD, of the Sierra Spine Institute in Roseville, CA, commented, “The InVictus Tower System has clearly been designed to more reproducibly address complex pathologies in a less disruptive manner. Its low-profile, yet robust instrumentation and adaptability take the guesswork out of minimally invasive surgery. The Tower System integrates seamlessly with the SingleStep technique and SafeOp Advanced Neuromonitoring to beget a comprehensive posterior approach that I can depend on for successful surgical outcomes."

K. Brandon Strenge, MD, an orthopaedic spine surgeon at the Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky, added, “Achieving compression through percutaneous incision in either a short or long construct has long been incredibly challenging. In my hands, the InVictus Tower Compressor is a game changer. Unlike other systems I’ve used, the Tower Compressor seats inside the towers and compresses along the contour of the lordotic rod, easily inducing compression and enabling me to preserve or create lordosis as needed per patient.”

Key Features of the InVictus MIS Tower System

Integrates with SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to predictability provide surgeons with real-time, actionable information to detect and monitor the health of nerves at risk during posterior fixation

Adapts intraoperatively to surgical requirements with robust instruments and customizable implants designed to accept multiple rod diameters and materials, which enables the treatment of more advanced pathologies

Leverages helical flange tulip technology to create a dependable construct by reducing cross-thread potential and helping eliminate tulip splay

Features multiple Towers, to reduce tissue disruption without compromising instrument strength

Introduces unique MIS Lordotic Visual Indicator Rods designed to confidently indicate sufficient rod overhang

Integrates with SingleStep technique, which is designed to improve efficiency, reduce radiation, and obviate the need for guide wires, which may lead to complications

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine’s various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

