NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that it has received a request for additional information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA” or “Agency”) related to the Company’s request for de novo classification and clearance of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device as a potential treatment for gait deficit due to symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”), to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients over 18 years of age.



During the substantive review phase of a request for de novo classification and clearance, FDA may request additional information in order to obtain information necessary for the Agency to continue or complete its review and, in such instances, places its review on hold until the requested information is submitted.

Helius submitted its request for de novo classification and clearance of the PoNS device for the treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from MS on August 4, 2020, following the receipt of Breakthrough Designation by FDA in early May. The FDA’s request for additional information was received approximately 75 days from the submission date, which is consistent with FDA’s expected timing for review of a Breakthrough Designated product, such as the PoNS device. The FDA’s request for additional information includes requests for additional analysis of clinical data and proposes certain labeling modifications.

“As we continue to work towards our goal of bringing our PoNS technology to the aid of U.S. patients suffering with gait deficit due to MS-related symptoms, Helius is committed to preparing and submitting our response to the FDA’s request for additional information as thoroughly and efficiently as possible, so that the Agency can resume its review process,” said Dane Andreeff, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Helius. “Importantly, we believe the PoNS device’s Breakthrough Designation status will provide Helius with the opportunity to work efficiently with the Agency as we address the request and plan our formal response.”

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”). The device is currently under review for de novo classification and clearance by the FDA. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

