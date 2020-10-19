LEXINGTON, Mass. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, and Sepsis Alliance, the first and leading sepsis nonprofit in the U.S., announced today that T2 Biosystems’ President and CEO, John Sperzel, will serve as a member of the Advisory Board for Sepsis Alliance, effective immediately. Sepsis Alliance works in all 50 states to save lives and reduce suffering from sepsis by improving sepsis awareness and care.



Sperzel will serve on the Industry Council of the Advisory Board. The Industry Council was created to harness the collective expertise, resources and relationships of health industry leaders to improve sepsis awareness and care. Council members advise on Sepsis Alliance’s industry partnership strategy to maximize reach, engagement and revenue and assist in creating partnerships in the health care and corporate communities. The Advisory Board is responsible for advising management and the Sepsis Alliance Board of Directors (BOD) on matters relating to Sepsis Alliance’s strategic planning and execution in the areas of sepsis education, awareness, policy, and health equity.

“John was elected to the Advisory Board by the Board of Directors because of his passion for improving sepsis diagnostics and his industry expertise as the CEO of T2 Biosystems,” said Karin Molander, MD, FACEP, Chair, Sepsis Alliance Board of Directors. “We believe both his personal and professional experiences will bring a great deal of insight to the organization and we look forward to working with him to continue our mission of fighting sepsis to save lives.”

Advisory Board members serve for a term of two years and terms may be renewed indefinitely.

“I am honored to join this important role within the Sepsis Alliance Advisory Board, with members who are entrusting me to help meet their goals. As someone who has personally experienced a multidrug-resistant bacterial infection after a heart transplant, raising awareness about sepsis and finding solutions to help reduce fatalities and improve outcomes is an incredibly personal mission,” said Sperzel. “T2 Biosystems and Sepsis Alliance are both mission-driven organizations dedicated to improving outcomes from sepsis and saving lives, and playing an active role in both of them is a natural fit for me.”

About Sepsis Alliance

Sepsis Alliance is the first and leading sepsis organization in the U.S., working to save lives and reduce suffering by improving sepsis awareness and care. In 2011, Sepsis Alliance designated September as Sepsis Awareness Month to bring healthcare professionals and community members together in the fight against sepsis. Sepsis Alliance gives a voice to the millions of people who have been touched by sepsis – to the survivors, and the friends and family members of those who have survived or who have died. Since 2003, sepsis awareness in the U.S. has risen from 19% to 71%. Sepsis Alliance is a GuideStar Gold Rated charity. For more information, please visit www.sepsis.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @SepsisAlliance.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance™ Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits of T2 Biosystems’ products , as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan”, “believe”, “project”, “forecast”, “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar statements of a future or forward looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (b) successfully execute strategic priorities; (c) bring products to market; (d) expand product usage or adoption; (e) obtain customer testimonials; (f) accurately predict growth assumptions; (g) realize anticipated revenues; (h) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (i) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 16, 2020, and other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. Thus, no one should assume that the Company’s silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Gina Kent, Vault Communications

gkent@vaultcommunications.com

610-455-2763

Investor Contact:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinIR.com

415-937-5406