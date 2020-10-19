GIG HARBOR, Wash., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor, is scheduled to appear on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co. program tomorrow, Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Varney & Co. airs on Fox Business Network from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.



During his appearance Mr. Griffin may provide updates on catalysts that he believes are driving the real estate markets and current trends in suburban residential markets, as well as discussing how the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the current market dynamics. Harbor intends to post a video recording of Mr. Griffin’s appearance on its website, www.harborcustomdev.com following the conclusion of the interview.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region. Harbor has active or recently sold out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com .

