TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that it is the recipient of the “Excellence in Sustainable Development” award presented annually by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ), for the advancement of its 100%-owned Troilus Gold Project, located northeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, within the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. The Excellence in Sustainable Development is awarded to a company that has exhibited high standards in sustainable development during the year.

The award was accepted by Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, on behalf of the Company at AEMQ’s XPLOR 2020 Virtual Award Ceremony on October 19, 2020. Award recipients are selected by a committee reporting to AEMQ’s Board of Directors, who make their selections based on an evaluation of the work, projects and research carried out during the year by AEMQ’s +140 corporate members.

Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus, commented, “We couldn’t be more proud to have been selected as the winner of the Excellence in Sustainable Development Award from an esteemed field of finalists who represent some of the highest quality mining operations in Quebec and Canada. We at Troilus believe that our job is not only to deliver returns to shareholders, but to make sure the decisions we make now will have a long-lasting positive impact on all of our stakeholders. Earlier this year we became the first Quebec mineral exploration company to obtain UL 2723: ECOLOGO Certification Program for Mineral Exploration Companies, a new third party standard launched by AEMQ in November 2019 to validate, recognize and promote environmental, social and economic best practices. This recognition by AEMQ is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team as well as our commitment to the highest environmental and social standards as we continue to advance the Troilus Gold project.”

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 107,326 hectare Troilus property is located within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

