LISLE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release earnings for the third quarter 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



A conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results with management is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 544640.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 through 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 9449979.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

