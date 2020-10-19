SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT) will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after market close. Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on that day.



The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-300-8521 (toll-free) or 412-317-6026 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.oportun.com for one year.

About Oportun

Oportun (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Oportun provides inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low- and moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers in English and Spanish, online and over the phone in 32 states, and in-person at more than 330 retail locations across 9 of those states.

Investor Contact

Nils Erdmann

650-810-9074

ir@oportun.com

Media Contact

Usher Lieberman

650-769-9414

usher.lieberman@oportun.com



