Oslo, 19 October 2020. Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published earlier today, 19 October 2020, regarding a contemplated sale of up to 105,846,245 existing shares in S.D. Standard Drilling Plc ("SDSD") by Saga Tankers ASA (the "Company").

The Company has now successfully sold 105,846,245 shares in the Company, at a price per share of NOK 0.65,-.

Fearnley Securities acted as Manager in the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act