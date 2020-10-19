Precedence Research predict, the global conformal coatings market size is projected to be worth around US$ 16.45 bn by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.76% from 2020 to 2027.



OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global conformal coatings market size was valued at US$ 11.53 billion in 2019, according to new research study.

Get more information@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/conformal-coatings-market

Requirement of conformal coating has hit the roof on account of constant miniaturization of electronics and related circuitry since past few years. A conformal coating is a thin polymeric film coated on PCB to protect it and its components from the corrosion and environment. This film adapts to the shape of the board and its components defendingand covering solder joints, unprotected traces, the leads of electronic components, and other metallized areas from corrosion, eventually lengthening the work-life of the PCB. Conformal coatings are employed in an extensive range of environments to defend PCBs from salt spray, moisture, temperature and chemicals limits to avoid mould growth, corrosion, and electrical catastrophes. The fortification delivered by conformal coatings permits for upper voltage gradients and nearer track spacing, in turn allowing designers to address the requirement of consistency and miniaturization.

Selection of appropriate application method and type of coating has become very crucial. However, weeding via the massive amount of online information is overwhelming. There are numeral choices for coating technologies, and the finest selection must rely mostly on the protection needed. Convenience of rework and application method is significant aspect and must usually be measured secondary to the protective enactment desirable. At present, conformal coatings are generating revenue by enormous demand from different end-use sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical, industrial machinery & equipment, aerospace, marine, and defense among others.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1102

Growth Factors

Augmenting application scope in automobile sector is prospective to support conformal coatings market growth over the prediction period. Automotive sector make use of these coatings indefending circuitry against brake fluid, gasoline vapor and salt spray. Electronic system usage in the form of parking and GPS systems is rising rapidly and fortification against afore said influences is vigorous for safeguarding long term consistency. They are employed in automotive applications like passenger compartments systems and under the hood systems. Snowballing market for automotive and an immersive driving practice is projected to uptake the growth of conformal coatings market during years to come. Mounting demand for durable coatings with very great corrosion resistance is anticipated to further push the market growth. Deterrence against rapid decompressions and compressions for circuitry performance underneath harsh circumstances in aerospace sector is prospective to fuel conformal coatings sector progress.

Report Highlights

Asia Pacific conquered the global market due to highest consumption in a nation such as India and China among others

Growing applications in the medical sector in Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer lucrative growth prospects to the conformal coatings in this region

Aerospace is estimated to be a highly rewarding sector in the global conformal coatings market during upcoming years

Swelling perception of high-end electronic products including tablets, HDTVs, LEDs and LCD is escalating the application of conformal coatings.

Full Report study is Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1102

Regional Snapshots

Asia Pacific is estimated as firmest budding regional market on account of huge spending in the electronics industry in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan that generate enormous product demand. Furthermore, exhaustive growth of consumer electronics and automotive manufacturing base in India is prospective to reinforce the growth of the market in this region. India is a budding economy and embraces great prospective for forthcoming market opportunities. The medical industry in India is profiting from cumulative population that is developing at a rate of 1.6 % per year.

Europe and North America are growth marketplaces only next to Asia pacific due to high defense outlay in U.S and impending security threats. North America is projected to perceive brisk progress in the global market during coming years on account of flourishing demand for GPS systems and advanced electronics in specific. Further, enormous growth in the U.S. is endorsed to a deep-rooted aerospace, electronics, automotive, and defense industry. Crucial companies in this region are adopting strategies such as collaboration, acquisition to attain advantage in market dynamics across the value chain.

Browse More Chemical and Material Industry Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/chemical-and-material

Key Players & Strategies

The global conformal coating market is extremely fragmented with the occurrence of plentiful manufacturers. Foremost contributors in the market such as KGaA, Henkel AG & Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd and Chemtronics are spending greatly in R&D accomplishments to developground-breaking environment-friendly coatings product. Conformal coating manufacturing market across the world has become extremely competitive on account of large pool of well-regarded suppliers and establishments along withnovel market entrants. Companies are investing and bringing about frequent R&D undertakings with custom formulations for multiple end-usemarkets. For occurrence, in 2017 AkzoNobel NV declared R&D directive that related to electronics and protective coatings for its felling capacity in UK.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Epoxy



Acrylic

Silicone

Polyurethane

Parylene

Fluoropolymer

By Operation Method

Brush Coating

Dip Coating

Spray Coating

Chemical Vapor Deposition

By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Aerospace

Marine

Medical

Defense

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV Cured





By Regional Outlook

North America



Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1102

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1102

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/