DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that it will have two data presentations at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeek™ 2020 taking place virtually from October 21 - 25, 2020. The two data presentations will include a poster presentation of the results of SURE-2 in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) as well as a late breaker oral abstract presentation of the results from SURE-1 in uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI). In June 2020, the Company announced top-line data from the SURE-1 trial demonstrating that oral sulopenem was statistically superior to oral ciprofloxacin in the treatment of patients with uUTI caused by a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.



Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of Oral Sulopenem Etzadroxil/Probenecid Versus Oral Ciprofloxacin in the Treatment of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections (uUTI) in Adult Women: Results from the SURE-1 Trial

Session Name: STIs & UTIs

Presenter: Michael Dunne

Date: October 21, 2020

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Intravenous Sulopenem Followed by Oral Sulopenem etzadroxil/ Probenecid Versus Intravenous Ertapenem Followed by Oral Ciprofloxacin or Amoxicillin-clavulanate in the Treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI): Results from the SURE-2 Trial

Poster Session: : STIs & UTIs

Presenter: Michael Dunne

Date: October 21, 2020

Abstracts are accessible via the IDWeek™ website. Poster presentations may be accessed through the Company’s website on the “Publications: Posters & Presentations” page under the “Our Science” tab following their completion.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

