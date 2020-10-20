Idavang A/S is considering issuing new senior secured bonds in connection with a potential early redemption of current senior secured bonds maturing in December 2021

To refinance Idavang A/S' (“Idavang” or “The Company”) current senior secured bonds of EUR 85 million maturing in December 2021, Idavang has mandated Pareto Securities to arrange a series of investor meetings with the aim of investigating the possibility of issuing new senior secured bonds. An issue of a senior secured bond loan denominated in euros may follow, subject to prevailing market conditions.

In connection with the above-mentioned investor meetings, the Company will present material that includes selected operational information that has not previously been communicated to the market, this information is also disclosed through announcement of the Company’s interim report for Q3 2020, which is available from the Company’s website ( https://www.idavang.com/#investors ).

Further information

Bondholders - Claus Baltsersen, CEO phone +370 (685) 34 104

Attachment