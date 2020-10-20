Reference is made to the stock exhange release 19 October 2020.

The Extraordinary General Meeting in Saga Tankers ASA will take place on 10 November 2020 at 10.00hrs (CET) at the premises of the Company at Sjolyst Plass 2, 7th floor in Oslo, Norway.

Shareholders may submit their votes electronically in advance. Please see the instructions in the enclosed Notice.

The Notice and the corresponding attachments will be available on the company's webpage www.sagatankers.no under "Investor Relations".



For further information, please contact: CEO Espen Lundaas +47 92 43 14 17



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

