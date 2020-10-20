Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kiosk Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Kiosk Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025.
Kiosks are being designed in such a way that information is transferred to the user (consumer) at the fastest rate. Kiosks have become a vital part of various organizations, businesses, and locations where necessary information and guidance is required. Moreover, the growing need for self-service in multiple applications for better customer satisfaction, and self-control and customer's privacy helps in fueling the demand for the kiosks across emerging economies.
Key Market Trends
Hospitality is Expected to Witness Significant Market Growth
Restaurants across the globe that are operating through counter service are adopting the use of kiosk systems for line busting by allowing their customers to place their orders through kiosks rather than waiting in line at the counter. Additionally. As shorter lines lead to faster service, which can result in happier, as well as more loyal customers, due to which, fast-casual restaurants are also using self-service kiosks. Further, the increasing penetration of street food in Japan is catering to the demand for kiosks.
Competitive Landscape
The kiosk market is highly fragmented due to the included players across the value chain of the kiosk market include hardware, software, and solution vendors. To minimize overhead expenses and improve economies of scale, the solution providers have begun manufacturing hardware. Moreover, the market is highly competitive and technology-driven. The market comprises a large number of small players accounting for little market share individually.
In June 2020, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced a wide range of commercial display solutions to get companies back to business. Along with partner Palmer Digital Group, a division of the Industrial Enclosure Corporation, the company is introducing a Temperature Screening Kiosk to seamlessly screen and track temperatures before entering an establishment.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHT
4.1 Market Overview (Covers overall Impact of COVID 19 on the Market)
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Number of ATMs & Kiosk across Asia Pacific
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost Associated with Installation and Maintenance of the Systems
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Bank Kiosks
6.1.2 Vending Kiosks
6.1.3 Ticketing Kiosks
6.1.4 Patient Interactive Kiosks
6.1.5 Casino kiosks
6.1.6 Information Kiosks
6.1.7 Other Types
6.2 By End-user Industry
6.2.1 Banking & Financial Services
6.2.2 Healthcare
6.2.3 Retail
6.2.4 Hospitality
6.2.5 Transportation
6.2.6 Other Enduser Industries
6.3 Geography
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE - KEY VENDOR PROFILE
7.1 Samsung Electronics
7.2 NCR Corporation
7.3 IER SAS
7.4 KIOSK Information Systems
7.5 Nexcom International Co. Ltd
7.6 Slabb Inc.
7.7 Shenzhen Hunghui IT Co. Ltd
7.8 SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd
7.9 Guangzhou LiQi Intelligent Technology Co.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
