Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Payments Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Digital Payments Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The demand for cashless payments, over cash, is being driven by greater convenience, favorable government policies, and evolving consumer behavior. The governments are also trying to reduce their cost of printing the currencies and counter the fake currency influx that disturbs the economic growth, with digitization, thereby, creating an environment conducive for cashless and digital payments.
Key Market Trends
Contactless Payment to Drive the Market Growth
Contactless payment is an alternative payment channel. It uses short-range wireless technology, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC), to complete payments securely between contactless card and contactless-enabled PoS terminal.
Competitive Landscape
The Digital Payments Market is moderately concentrated. The competitive rivalry in the market studied is moderate, as a good number of players prevail. Despite the existence of several companies in the market studied, firms are required to keep innovating their products, in order to gain a sustainable competitive edge over their rivals and provide product differentiation.
April 2020 - Amazon India plans to give zero-interest credit to customers to buy products on its platform or pay bills, partnering with lenders, like Capital Float and Karur Vysya Bank, for the initiative. The service will allow consumers to purchase essentials on Amazon's platform.
