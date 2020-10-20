Pune, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global influenza vaccines market size is slated to reach USD 7.34 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of influenza worldwide will be the major driving force behind the growth of this market.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 3 to 5 million cases of influenza-based diseases are reported annually across the globe. This has spurred governments to take proactive measures to contain the spread of this deadly disease. Many governments carry out extensive vaccination drives before the flu season begins to immunize people from contracting any such infections, bolstering the seasonal influenza vaccines market demand.
In addition to market value, the report provides the following:
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/influenza-vaccine-market-101896
Initiation of Government-backed Immunization Programs to Foster Greater Demand
Governments all around the world are increasingly focusing on initiating large-scale immunization drives to tackle influenza and related diseases, which is benefiting the flu vaccine market. These initiatives are receiving active support from international organizations such as the WHO.
More importantly, these bodies are increasing their surveillance capacities to contain the spread of the disease and taking all measures necessary to prevent the outbreak of an epidemic. Many organizations, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), are also facilitating research through increased funding for the development of up-to-date vaccines.
To know more about the long-term and short-terms impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please click on this link: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/influenza-vaccine-market-101896
North America to Occupy a Commanding Position; Asia-Pacific to Register Robust Growth
Having generated a revenue of USD 1.98 billion in 2018, North America is expected to dominate the influenza vaccines market share primarily owing to the utilization of advanced manufacturing systems and processes for vaccines. Besides this, rising incidence of influenza, well-funded vaccine research programs, and presence of big companies will further fuel the market in this region.
Asia-Pacific will boast the highest growth rate among regions on account of fast-increasing population along with active government support for healthcare research will raise the demand for effective vaccines in the region. Lastly, increasing immunization rate, coupled with high awareness regarding vaccination, will drive the market in Europe.
Quick Buy - Influenza Vaccine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101896
Key Industry Developments:
Top Players Profiled in the Influenza Vaccines Market:
• AstraZeneca
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Sanofi
• GlaxoSmithKline plc.
• Sinovac Biotech Ltd
• CSL Limited
• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
• BioDiem
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/influenza-vaccine-market-101896
Table of Contents:
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/influenza-vaccine-market-101896
SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:
SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Vaccines Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated and Toxoid), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases and Bacterial Diseases), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026
Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (PCV10, PCV13, and PPSV23), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bivalent and Polyvalent), By Disease Indication (HPV Associated Cancer and Genital Warts), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026
Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/influenza-vaccines-market-9472
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: